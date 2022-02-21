'Blockbuster' Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer Revealed to Broncos

The Denver Broncos could complete a massive trade for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and emerge from the landscape-changing deal relatively unscathed — no players surrendered, nor proverbial farms sold.

This, according to Pro Football Focus, which on Monday posited a new, "blockbuster" scenario where the Green Bay Packers send Rodgers to Denver and receive four total draft picks in return: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-round selection, and 2023 third-round choice.

That's it. That's the offer.

What if? If Green Bay entertains such a proposal, Broncos general manager George Paton should do everything in his power to get it done. The thought of acquiring Rodgers' services without depleting all capital over the next two years — and doing so without ceding a foundational player such as Patrick Surtain II or Jerry Jeudy — crosses the line into fantastical, fanatical even. But Paton would have to pull the trigger.

Conversely, though, there's a real chance the Broncos never align Rodgers in their cross-hairs. Many dominoes are required to fall for a tangible shot at the superstar signal-caller, who must publicly announce his intention to continue playing and desire to leave the only NFL team he's known. Then the Packers would need to acquiesce to his whims, failing in their full-court press for Rodgers' retention.

Can Rodgers resist a potential $45 million annual salary from Green Bay and an opportunity to work alongside freshly-unretired (and beloved) coach Tom Clements, as well as a roster tailor-made to his liking?

Each involved party, including the Broncos, awaits an answer.

