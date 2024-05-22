Broncos to Hold Joint Practices With Packers Ahead of Preseason Game 2
The Denver Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers for preseason Game 2. We learned this week that the Broncos and Packers will hold join practices leading up to the game.
The news came via Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who announced it following Tuesday's practice.
Joint practices have become a preseason tradition in the NFL. The Broncos' history doing so dates back many years.
Going against an outside team for a couple of practices helps break the players of seeing the same old opponents and plays, and exposes the team to its first taste of outside competition in a practice seetting. The Broncos will have alreay played the Indianapolis Colts in preseason Game 1 before they host the Packers, but those practice reps will be valuable.
Sometimes joint practices can be intense and emotions can run hot. It's not uncommon to see minor scuffles break out here and there as opposing players test each other's boundaries.
The Broncos will close out the preseason vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Then things get serious with a season-opening trip to take on the Seattle Seahawks in what is poised to be the debut of the Bo Nix era in Denver.
