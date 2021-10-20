Broncos' Solution to Reviving Offense is Staring Pat Shurmur in the Face

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OC Pat Shurmur's Formation Issues Could be Root of Broncos' Struggles

    There have been issues with Pat Shurmur's personnel usage throughout his coaching career and it is showing this year in Denver.
    Author:

    Watching the Denver Broncos this year, the team has a lot of issues, and they stem from both coaching and execution. While Denver's defensive is falling apart, it's had consistent offensive problems

    This year the Broncos' problems are being exacerbated by their offensive play-caller. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has many issues as a coach in the NFL, from not using players to their strengths, to play-call timing, to predictable personnel formations. 

    When the Broncos were healthy to start the season, the offense looked slightly more palatable. Then injuries happened, primarily to wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, and the offense struggled even more. 

    Part of the problem is Shurmur's usage of personnel groupings and formations. With just two of Denver's top-4 wide receivers healthy, it made sense to run more 11-personnel formations (3-WR sets) to start the season. 

    However, the Broncos rushed the ball only 50% of the time, which is far less than the team's 61% average on the season and the 72% over its three-game losing streak. Without Jeudy and Hamler, Shurmur has been calling formations that field more receivers more frequently. 

    With a 59% success rate in those situations, the Broncos are near the league average. This becomes an issue, however, when you look at the Broncos' production out of 11-personnel, with the offense having a 46% success rate while the NFL average is 49%. That 46% success rate is the same between the first three games and the last three. 

    So, the question that arises is, why isn't Shurmur relying more on bigger sets with more tight ends when his wide receiver room is as depleted as it is? 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Answer Staring Shurmur in the Face

    In those first three games, the Broncos used 12- or 13-personnel (2-TE & 3-TE sets) on 86 plays and were successful 50% and 46% of the time. Denver's most successful formation was 22-personnel (2 TE/2 RB), though it only ran six plays out of that formation. 

    It would make sense to fall back on your tight ends and running backs more after losing two of your top receiving playmakers. Yet, Shurmur did the exact opposite of that. It highlights the coach's inability to recognize the strengths and weaknesses of his team and set the players up for success. 

    After the injuries occurred, Denver called 138 plays out of 11-personnel to only 55 total plays in any other personnel grouping. In 12- and 13-personnel, Shurmur called 44 total plays out of those groupings. This team has no identity on offense, and whenever it gets close to finding one, Shurmur decides to go away from it. 

    With the receivers so banged up, Denver has strength at running back and tight end, even with Noah Fant struggling. This offense becomes less predictable outside of 11-personnel, which can help the Broncos be more successful. 

    It's past time for Shurmur to start calling plays and personnel groupings that play to the Broncos' strengths, but if past behavior is the best predictor of the future, but it seems unrealistic to expect it will happen. 

    Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Pat Shurmur, Melvin Gordon
    News

    Broncos' Solution to Reviving Offense is Staring Pat Shurmur in the Face

    15 seconds ago
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
    News

    Von Miller Gives Browns Bulletin-Board Material to Rally Slumping Broncos

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16977095
    News

    Broncos Cut Veteran WR Before Browns Game

    18 hours ago
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) gains yards after the catch during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
    News

    Fangio Addresses Possibility of Jerry Jeudy Returning in Week 7 vs. Browns

    21 hours ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Two Coaching Changes Broncos can Make Without Firing Anyone

    Oct 19, 2021
    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos Rookie Report Card: Week 6

    Oct 19, 2021
    Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries past Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Player Grades vs. Raiders are Cause for Alarm

    Oct 19, 2021
    Von Miller
    News

    NFL Exec Makes Prediction on Broncos Trading Von Miller

    Oct 18, 2021
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Makes Blunt Admission on Whether he's Lost Broncos' Locker Room

    Oct 18, 2021