Report: Justin Simmons, Brandon McManus Among Veterans Not Attending Broncos' Phase II of Offseason Workouts

The Denver Broncos finished up rookie mini-camp over the weekend. On Monday, the team opened its UCHealth Training Center doors once again to kick off Phase II of offseason workouts.

With the NFLPA still politicking to boycott offseason workouts, all eyes were on Dove Valley to see which (if any) veterans would show up. This time, there were far more than just the rookies and a few bonus-incentivized vets in attendance.

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the official attendance account for the Broncos on Monday was 75 players.

"Adding it up, at least 75 Broncos players attended Day 1 of Phase II. There are 88 players on roster so significant turnout. It appears [the] union boycott has some serious cracks," Klis tweeted Monday afternoon.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The conspicuous hold-outs including kicker Brandon McManus — who also serves as the Broncos' NFLPA rep — and the recently paid star safety Justin Simmons. McManus is following his marching orders from the players' union and won't cross the proverbial picket line until told to but Simmons' absence is curious.

Meanwhile, team leaders like Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, and Noah Fant — among others — were there. Miller has been there for some time due to his $500,000 workout bonus being at stake if he were to have boycotted the proceedings.

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 of last season, it was nice to see Sutton not only in attendance but working out. The Broncos missed him sorely last year but he was out there chopping it up with teammates and running around — albeit with a brace on that still-recovering knee.

Another noticeable absentee was newly acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, whom Klis reports is "tidying up a few personal matters." The veteran QB is expected to be there next week when Phase III begins. For now, it just means more reps for Lock which can only be a good thing.

Phase II of offseason workouts will run from May 17 through May 21. Teams are allowed, per the CBA, to hold individual drills and meetings but they must be non-contact. No 11-on-11 drills are also disallowed during this phase of the offseason training program.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!