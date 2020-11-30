SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay Estimated to Miss Time with Knee Injury

Zack Kelberman

Adding injury to the insult that was quarterback-less Denver's Week 12 loss to New Orleans, star running back Phillip Lindsay reportedly could be laid up for the foreseeable future.

According to Dr. Matt Provencher, an injury analyst for FOX Sports, Lindsay sustained a potential multi-game right knee ailment — "hyperflexed with a little bit of rotation" — against the Saints.

“[Looks like] an MCL or meniscus or a bone bruise. ... I would estimate him to be out anywhere from 1-3 weeks. Perhaps less if this is more minor of an injury," Provencher said.

Lindsay was hurt in the second half of Sunday's 31-3 defeat at Empower Field. He was seen walking gingerly around the sideline before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Speaking after the fact, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio intimated he's awaiting further test results on Lindsay and cornerback Bryce Callahan, who suffered a foot injury.

“Bryce’s foot started bothering him and Phillip tweaked his knee a little bit. That’s all I know at this point," Fangio told reporters.

Lindsay, who moonlighted at QB in Wildcat formations, finished with 20 yards on nine carries. His absence paved the way for Royce Freeman to provide a team-high 50 yards on eight totes. Melvin Gordon logged 31 yards on 12 attempts as the trio accounted for 101 of the Broncos' 112 total yards of offense.

Fangio should deliver an update on Lindsay's status during his Monday news conference.

