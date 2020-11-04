SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Place TE Jake Butt on Injured Reserve

Chad Jensen

Very quietly, the Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that tight end Jake Butt has been placed on injured reserve. Butt missed the last three games with a nagging hamstring injury and with the Broncos having a need for literally every spot on the 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad, the team could wait no longer for the beleaguered tight end to heal up. 

Many fans will wonder if this spells the end of Butt as a Bronco. It very well could. 

But keep in mind that no longer is injured reserve a season-ending proposition. Thanks to the new league rules, which were significantly amended to account for the unique obstacles the pandemic has presented, players can come off of IR after three games served. 

So, is there a chance Butt could still return to play in 2020? Yes. Is it likely? Probably not. 

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos are bringing back Troy Fumagalli — the team's 2018 fifth-round pick who lost out on the roster sweepstakes on the doorstep of the season — according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Fumagalli will have to pass through the intensive COVID-19 testing protocols before he can officially be re-signed and added to the roster. 

The Broncos' tight end position, which was such a bulwark at the beginning of the season, has since experienced some serious attrition. The team lost Andrew Beck to IR, and now Butt, while Nick Vannett is battling a foot injury. 

Hence the necessity for Fumagalli to return. The good news on Fumagalli is, at least he was with the Broncos all through the year and training camp, so the Pat Shurmur offense and its nomenclature won't be an obstacle. 

As for Butt, it's sad and unfortunate to see his career with the Broncos likely end with a whimper. Denver drafted him in the fifth round in 2017 knowing he would red-shirt his rookie year as he recovered from an ACL torn in his final bowl game in college. 

Butt returned for exactly three games in Year 2 before suffered yet another knee injury that would go on to cost him all of 2018 and 2019, though he did make a last-ditch effort in the preseason that summer. Meanwhile, despite the team's high, high hopes in Butt, it had to execute contingencies. 

That started with the drafting of Fumagalli in 2018 and really coalesced in 2019 with Noah Fant in the first round and Albert Okwuegbunam in 2020. The Broncos have some explosive young talent at tight end now and will be fine moving forward. 

Butt, however, is likely to be playing elsewhere in 2021 if indeed his NFL career continues. The Broncos will have the prerogative to place a restricted free-agent tender on him but it's doubtful. 

Considering the team's long-suffering and exceeding patience with Butt, it wouldn't be completely surprising to see him get re-signed in 2021 to a short-term deal close to the veteran minimum. But I seriously doubt it. 

Unfortunately, despite being a locker-room inspiration and having some real NFL talent, the injury bug hasn't ever allowed Butt to fully approach his potential. Such is often the case in the NFL. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Dadgumit! Just a shame but agreed he's likely gone now....what could have been...

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 8

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LACvsDEN. Can the Broncos bounce back from an ugly loss and beat a resurgent Chargers?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Colin Cowherd Flip-Flops: 'I'm Out on Drew Lock'

The one strident voice in the national media who showed Drew Lock some love during the offseason has jumped off the bandwagon in a big, bad way.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

Inside Drew Lock's Emotional Halftime Locker Room Speech in Week 8 Amid 'Yelling & Screaming'

Drew Lock stood up and faced the music, addressing his teammates in the locker room at the half of Week 8. What ensued was nothing short of Mile High Magic.

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

4 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Broncos overcame a lackluster first-half showing and an 18-point deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. What did we learn from this roller-coaster?

Lance Sanderson

by

Letswin17

Von Miller Drops a Surprise Timetable to Return During Impromptu Instagram Live Video

Von Miller surprised fans and media alike during an IG Live video on Monday that moved up his potential timetable to return to the field for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

xecutioner

Fangio Opens Up on How Close QB Drew Lock Came to Getting Benched in Week 8

Vic Fangio was under pressure to make a quarterback change in the second half of the Broncos' Week 8 bout with the Chargers after Drew Lock struggled early. Fangio stuck with Lock and the Broncos overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Chargers.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

WATCH: Drew Lock Chides Broncos Fans for 'Booing Too Early' as he Exits Field Vindicated

Drew Lock exited Empower Field at Mile High vindicated with a word or two for those fans in the stands who'd booed him and the offense at halftime.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Oddsmakers Update Broncos' Playoff Chances After Week 8's Wild Comeback Win

Can the Broncos parlay their unlikely comeback win over the Chargers into a playoff trajectory? Here's what the oddsmakers say.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Fangio Makes Bold Assertion About CB Bryce Callahan After Impressive Week 8 Performance

Vic Fangio has been there for literally every snap of Bryce Callahan's NFL career and in Week 8, the veteran cornerback produced what the head coach considered to be his best play ever.

Chad Jensen

by

SableTravel

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 8 vs. Chargers Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 8's comeback win over the Chargers?

Erick Trickel

by

cptbronco