Broncos Player Profile: Graham Glasgow | OG

What does the future hold for one of the Broncos' free-agent jewels of the 2020 offseason?

One of the Denver Broncos' big moves of the 2020 offseason was made was signing interior offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. Glasgow's first year in Denver started off rough as he was picking up a new blocking scheme, dealing with playing next to a rookie center, and also the problems at right tackle.

There was a lot that Glasgow had to overcome and the onus fell squarely on him to help the two positions on either side of him. That led to a rough start to the season, especially in pass protection where he never graded out higher than 60 in the first three weeks.

Glasgow bounced back after that and didn’t post another pass-blocking grade below 60 for the rest of the season. If you look at the games he played in, among guards with at least 450 pass-blocking snaps, Pro Football Focus ranked him seventh in total pressures allowed and eighth in pass-blocking efficiency.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

If you look at just true pass sets, which don’t include screens, play-action, quick sub-two-second throws, and plays with less than four rushers, Glasgow ranked third in pass-blocking efficiency. The issue was his run blocking, which was inconsistent as the season went on.

A large reason for that was, again, compensating for those around him, but Glasgow wasn't able to fully overcome it as he did in pass protection. Comparing Glasgow's run-blocking grade last year to his five previous NFL seasons, his Bronco debut was right in the middle. So it was in line, according to PFF's grading system, with that of the rest of his career.

There is no doubt the Broncos want improvements from Glasgow and from the center and right tackle. If those two positions stabilize, it'll only help Glasgow realize his potential better.

Glasgow is locked in to be Denver's starting right guard, barring any injury. He was the second-best offensive lineman for the Broncos last year and his experience is going to be needed with the young guys on either side of him.

There is also the versatility to play center, but that is likely only in emergency situations for the Broncos. Denver can get out of Glasgow's contract after this season and the team has two developing interior offensive linemen who could replace him in the not-too-distant future, so his play this year will determine whether the Broncos keep him around beyond 2021.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!