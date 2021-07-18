Broncos Player Profile: Netane Muti | OG

There was a lot of excitement when the Denver Broncos selected Netane Muti in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. This was a player that many viewed as a second or third-round-caliber prospect that fell because he only played 19 games over multiples years at Fresno State.

Muti just could not stay healthy, but when he was out there, he was impressive. While it took a while, Broncos fans got to see Muti take the field twice in the final few games.

All of that excitement came crashing down when Muti because it was not a good showing overall. However, this was his first NFL action after a lot of time missed in college because of injury, and yet, he still showed some flashes.

Muti's best impact came in the running game, especially against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, where he made some big-time blocks to help spring some long gains on the ground. Alas, his showing as a run blocker in that game didn’t carry over to the season finale where he struggled in all phases against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On top of that, for as good as he looked like a run blocker, Muti was on the other end of the scale in pass protection. He posted pass-blocking grades 40.3 and 5.5, respectively, leading to an overall grade of 15.8 via Pro Football Focus.

It was not pretty and in that game against the Panthers, Muti blew a block that nearly cost the Broncos the game. All in all, he met expectations as a rookie when his number was called.

Muti is a young player who saw his first action in a while at the highest level after dealing with so many injuries. Additionally, there was much that he had to work on and he clearly just wasn’t ready.

Now, Muti and the coaches know what to really focus on and have been working to improve those areas. This is a big training camp for the former Bulldog and he should be able to earn a depth spot on the 53-man roster.

With another year of development under his belt, Muti could then compete for a starting job in 2022 at either guard spot.

