Broncos Player Profile: Tyrie Cleveland | WR

The Denver Broncos picked up three receivers in the 2020 NFL draft with Tyrie Cleveland bringing up the rear in the seventh round. While he was largely written off leading up to training camp, he managed to show enough to the coaches to make the roster.

In the end, Cleveland didn’t play much during the 2020 season, logging just 203 snaps between offense and special teams, but he showed some flashes in both facets. If he wants to make the roster again, he will need to show improvements both as a receiver and as a special-teamer because the competition at wideout is stiff.

There's even a chance Cleveland could take over the job as the Broncos' returner if he gets a chance there. A lot is going to come down to his special teams’ play, which is something he did very well at Florida and was a big reason he was drafted.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Offensively, Cleveland made plays last year and it seemed like he just needed more opportunities. He only played 72 snaps on offense and was targeted eight times, but he caught six of them.

Cleveland took those six catches and turned them into 63 yards on offense. There wasn’t a lot of production, but he seemed to be reliable in that limited action.

The Broncos don’t have a lot of open spots at receiver on the 53-man roster, so Cleveland has to go out there and win one again much as he did a year ago.

Don't forget to check out the video above for a deep-dive on Cleveland's 2021 outlook!

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!