Broncos' Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Projection

Broncos' 53-Man Roster Projection: Trimming the Fat in 2022

How does the roster math shake out this year?

The Denver Broncos kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 27. The roster and practice squad will soon begin to take shape. 

There are several roster battles set to explode this week. Many starting jobs are up for grabs. 

Who emerges victorious in these competitions across the roster? 

On the eve of training camp, it's time to render a 53-man roster prediction for the Broncos. 

Quarterbacks (2)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.

Players: Russell Wilson, Josh Johnson

Analysis: With the new franchise quarterback, who's had a relatively healthy career, only one backup is needed. 

Running Backs (3)

Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams

Players: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

Analysis: Keeping three running backs is a risk, especially with the health concerns with Gordon and Boone, but it's an easy position to find help in the event of an injury.

Tight Ends (4)

Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich

Players: Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson

Analysis: Between the four tight ends, the Broncos have plenty of versatility, with Tomlinson also able to stand in at fullback. 

Offensive Line (10)

Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry (79) and guard Dalton Risner (66) lead the team out of the tunnel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Players: Garett Bolles, T; Dalton Risner, G; Lloyd Cushenberry III, C; Quinn Meinerz, G; Billy Turner, T; Calvin Anderson, T; Netane Muti, G; Luke Wattenberg, C; Graham Glasgow, G; Tom Compton, T.

Analysis: Without a potential Risner trade materializing, the offensive line has its clear top-10 at the position, though the order could be changed. 

Wide Receivers (6)

Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler

Players: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Seth Williams.

Analysis: Denver has a stacked wide receiver room at the top, with only the final two spots up for grabs. 

Safeties (5)

Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson

Players: Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell.

Analysis: While there is a battle for the last two spots, Locke and Turner-Yell have an edge on J.R. Reed and Jamar Johnson. 

Cornerbacks (5)

Patrick Surtain II, K'Waun Williams, Ronald Darby

Players: Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Michael Ojemudia, Demarri Mathis

Analysis: There's plenty of versatility with the corners to move players around and play inside and out. 

Linebackers (9)

Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, and Nik Bonitto

Players: Bradley Chubb, OLB; Jonas Griffith, ILB; Josey Jewell, ILB; Randy Gregory, OLB; Nik Bonitto, OLB; Alex Singleton, ILB; Baron Browning, OLB/ILB; Jonathon Cooper, OLB; Aaron Patrick, OLB.

Analysis: The top three inside linebackers are set with a wide gap, but the outside linebackers have Malik Reed also pushing for a spot vs. Cooper and Patrick. 

Defensive line (6)

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Players: Dre'Mont Jones, DE; D.J. Jones, NT; Eyioma Uwazurike, DE; McTelvin Agim, DE; DeShawn Williams, NT; Matt Henningsen, DE.

Analysis: Mike Purcell is expensive relative to his playing time, so Denver goes cheaper with its depth and prioritizes versatility. 

Special Teams (3)

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) lines up a field goal attempt in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.

Kicker: Brandon McManus

Punter: Corliss Waitman

Long snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Analysis: With no competition at kicker and long snapper, those are set, but Sam Martin loses the punting job largely due to cost difference. 

