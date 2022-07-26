Broncos' Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Projection

The Denver Broncos kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 27. The roster and practice squad will soon begin to take shape.

There are several roster battles set to explode this week. Many starting jobs are up for grabs.

Who emerges victorious in these competitions across the roster?

On the eve of training camp, it's time to render a 53-man roster prediction for the Broncos.

Quarterbacks (2) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Players: Russell Wilson, Josh Johnson Analysis: With the new franchise quarterback, who's had a relatively healthy career, only one backup is needed. Running Backs (3) USA TODAY Sports Players: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone Analysis: Keeping three running backs is a risk, especially with the health concerns with Gordon and Boone, but it's an easy position to find help in the event of an injury. Tight Ends (4) USA TODAY Sports Players: Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson Analysis: Between the four tight ends, the Broncos have plenty of versatility, with Tomlinson also able to stand in at fullback. Offensive Line (10) Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Players: Garett Bolles, T; Dalton Risner, G; Lloyd Cushenberry III, C; Quinn Meinerz, G; Billy Turner, T; Calvin Anderson, T; Netane Muti, G; Luke Wattenberg, C; Graham Glasgow, G; Tom Compton, T. Analysis: Without a potential Risner trade materializing, the offensive line has its clear top-10 at the position, though the order could be changed. Wide Receivers (6) USA TODAY Sports Players: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Seth Williams. Analysis: Denver has a stacked wide receiver room at the top, with only the final two spots up for grabs. Safeties (5) Getty Players: Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell. Analysis: While there is a battle for the last two spots, Locke and Turner-Yell have an edge on J.R. Reed and Jamar Johnson. Cornerbacks (5) USA TODAY Sports Players: Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Michael Ojemudia, Demarri Mathis Analysis: There's plenty of versatility with the corners to move players around and play inside and out. Linebackers (9) USA TODAY Sports Players: Bradley Chubb, OLB; Jonas Griffith, ILB; Josey Jewell, ILB; Randy Gregory, OLB; Nik Bonitto, OLB; Alex Singleton, ILB; Baron Browning, OLB/ILB; Jonathon Cooper, OLB; Aaron Patrick, OLB. Analysis: The top three inside linebackers are set with a wide gap, but the outside linebackers have Malik Reed also pushing for a spot vs. Cooper and Patrick. Defensive line (6) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Players: Dre'Mont Jones, DE; D.J. Jones, NT; Eyioma Uwazurike, DE; McTelvin Agim, DE; DeShawn Williams, NT; Matt Henningsen, DE. Analysis: Mike Purcell is expensive relative to his playing time, so Denver goes cheaper with its depth and prioritizes versatility. Special Teams (3) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Kicker: Brandon McManus

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Punter: Corliss Waitman

Long snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Analysis: With no competition at kicker and long snapper, those are set, but Sam Martin loses the punting job largely due to cost difference.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!