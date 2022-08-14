After dominating the Dallas Cowboys in their joint practice on Thursday, the Denver Broncos followed it up by an even stronger show of force in their first preseason game on Saturday night to the tune of a 17-7 beat down in which the score wasn't nearly as indicative as the game itself.

Denver's offense got off to a rocky start in the first half, but screamed back with a pair of Josh Johnson touchdown passes as well as a late field goal to close out the first half. The Broncos' defense was flying around all night despite giving up over 140 yards on the ground.

There were a few players that really stood out and shined in their game action, including a couple of rookies that saw some extended playing time. Who were they?

Matt Henningsen | DL

Henningsen was arguably the best player on the field last night, and he did the majority of his damage playing in a role that I didn't see as a great fit for him coming out of Wisconsin.

0/1 technique nose tackle.

While safety P.J. Locke gets the attention for reeling in an interception early in the game, Henningsen was massive in forcing the errant throw. His quick first step penetration shooting the A-gap on that play led to a big hit on the quarterback. Check it out.

Henningsen was everywhere Saturday night and played the majority of the contest, constantly flashing in every facet of the defensive line. He held up against the run as a 2-gap space eater, blew plays apart as an interior 1-gap penetrator, and forced several pressures as a pass rusher.

Well done for a down-the-roster defender looking for a roster spot.

Baron Browning | OLB

The only argument for Henningsen not being Denver's best player of the night was the dominant performance of Browning, who saw his first extended action as a true edge defender. Browning started the game off hot with a huge play against the run, showing the stack-and-shed ability needed to be a quality run defender at the NFL level.

Browning followed it up with one of the most ridiculous spin moves you may ever see, setting up the left tackle with a quick jab step to the inside to open the arc for him to spin around and sack the quarterback.

According to Browning, after the game, he asked the coaches for more playing time to hone his craft even further and get more comfortable in his new role for the defense.

If he believes he needs to develop more, the Broncos are in pretty good shape. Browning was incredible Saturday night.

Jalen Virgil | WR

While they may have come in the second half of the game, Virgil turned some heads by showing off some deep-threat speed on a couple of long receptions from third-string quarterback Brett Rypien.

The first was an absolute dime down the left sideline in which Virgil flew past the cornerback and made a great catch as he was getting blasted by the safety over the top.

Virgil led all Bronco receivers with 83 receiving yards on three catches. His action was limited, but it was noteworthy that he kept creating separation down the field.

While he may be fighting for a spot on the practice squad rather than the opening 53-man roster, Virgil brings an element the Broncos need in their offense with that vertical speed to take the top off of the defense.

