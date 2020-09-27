The Denver Broncos are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a Week 3 tilt. The Broncos sit at 0-2 with the Bucs at 1-1.

Both teams are highly motivated but it's the Broncos upon whom the cold, unflinching hand of history is pushing down. 0-3 teams, with only a few extremely rare exceptions, don't make the playoffs.

In order to improve those odds of winning this week, the Broncos are once again taking advantage of a new NFL rule that allows teams' rosters to swell to 55 players on gameday.

The Broncos have activated practice squad running back LeVante Bellamy and cornerback Kevin Toliver II to the gameday roster. Following Sunday's game, both will be sent back down to the practice squad, barring an unforeseen development.

This is the second time Bellamy has been gameday-promoted. If it happens a third time, the Broncos won't be able to simply stash him back on the practice squad without him first passing through waivers and going unclaimed.

As an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan who's yet to see any meaningful NFL action, odds are, Bellamy wouldn't get claimed. But such moves are hard to predict as all it takes is that one running backs coach on an outside team who loved Bellamy as a priority free agent pounding the table up the chain of command for his squad to claim the suddenly available player on waivers.

Toliver was a later arrival in Denver. Signed to the practice squad on the doorstep of the season-opener, Toliver is an ex-Vic Fangio acolyte in Chicago. A third-year player out of LSU, Toliver brings a base familiarity in Fangio's scheme and has now been with the team for the better part of a month.

