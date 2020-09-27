SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Elevate RB LeVante Bellamy, CB Kevin Toliver to Gameday Roster

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a Week 3 tilt. The Broncos sit at 0-2 with the Bucs at 1-1. 

Both teams are highly motivated but it's the Broncos upon whom the cold, unflinching hand of history is pushing down. 0-3 teams, with only a few extremely rare exceptions, don't make the playoffs. 

In order to improve those odds of winning this week, the Broncos are once again taking advantage of a new NFL rule that allows teams' rosters to swell to 55 players on gameday. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos have activated practice squad running back LeVante Bellamy and cornerback Kevin Toliver II to the gameday roster. Following Sunday's game, both will be sent back down to the practice squad, barring an unforeseen development. 

This is the second time Bellamy has been gameday-promoted. If it happens a third time, the Broncos won't be able to simply stash him back on the practice squad without him first passing through waivers and going unclaimed. 

As an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan who's yet to see any meaningful NFL action, odds are, Bellamy wouldn't get claimed. But such moves are hard to predict as all it takes is that one running backs coach on an outside team who loved Bellamy as a priority free agent pounding the table up the chain of command for his squad to claim the suddenly available player on waivers. 

Toliver was a later arrival in Denver. Signed to the practice squad on the doorstep of the season-opener, Toliver is an ex-Vic Fangio acolyte in Chicago. A third-year player out of LSU, Toliver brings a base familiarity in Fangio's scheme and has now been with the team for the better part of a month. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

yea don't know if he'll be active (Toliver) for the actual game but he was a 5 star coming outta high school. Bears really liked him his first year.

Interesting player anyway

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Among Best Odds of Landing No. 1 Overall Pick in 2021 Draft

Two weeks into the 2020 season, the Broncos have been given some of the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Gordon's Astute Insight Lays Blueprint for Broncos Coming Out on Top in the Clutch

What will it take for the Broncos to be the team that comes out on top in game-deciding moments? The team's two-time Pro Bowl running back hit the nail on the head.

Chad Jensen

by

SpokaneBronco

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs Bucs | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks

The MHH staff predicts Broncos-Bucs. Can Jeff Driskel beat Tom Brady in Denver?

MHH Staff

by

BuckinBronco

Drew Lock's Second Major Injury Forces Uncomfortable Conversation at Broncos HQ

Drew Lock's career still holds promise but the Broncos now have how to view the future of the QB position through a different lens in the wake of his second major injury as a pro.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos-Bucs Final Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy a Banged-Up Player to Monitor

The Broncos are banged up once again entering Week 3 with a mostly full-strength opponent.

Chad Jensen

by

DadRunAmok

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Bucs in Week 3

How can the injury-decimated Broncos beat the Tom Brady-led Bucs? If Denver unlocks these three keys, it can happen.

Chad Jensen

by

Dodgemydart

Broncos 0-2 Start Exposed Three Major Weaknesses

The Broncos started 0-2 for the second straight year in large part due to three major weaknesses. How can Denver overcome them?

Erick Trickel

by

Jay pat

3 Undeniable Strengths Broncos Can Build On at 0-2

The Broncos have lost two games by a combined seven points without most of their star players. This team has strengths to lean on and climb out of a poor start.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos vs. Bucs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 3

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog TBvsDEN. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen