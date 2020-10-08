Broncos' QB Brett Rypien: 'This is Drew Lock's Team'

Hopes were high for the Denver Broncos entering the 2020 season. Drew Lock was the primary reason for that.

Drafted with pick 42 in the second round last year, Lock became the Broncos' starting QB in Week 13 with the team entering the matchup with a 3-8 record. Lock's impact was immediate and palpable, leading the Broncos to a 4-1 finish.

After starting 0-4, then jumping out to a 2-6 record, and only posting three total wins nearly three-quarters of the way through the season? To have a rookie quarterback step in under such dire circumstances, on a roster so obviously devoid of difference-makers, it was a noticeable shift in dynamics.

That's why fans and media alike were so optimistic about the 2020 Broncos. Then, the injury bug struck in Week 2, taking all the wind of Denver's sails.

Lock injured his throwing shoulders only a few snaps into the Broncos' Week 2 road bout at Pittsburgh and hasn't played since. The Broncos trotted out Jeff Driskel as the starter in Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay — and why wouldn't they? After all, GM John Elway went out and paid Driskel $5 million over two years to come be Lock's backup.

But Driskel was vastly overmatched, showing zero pocket awareness or the ability to read the defense. Driskel was benched late in his only start as a Bronco, and the second-year Brett Rypien took over.

Rypien started in Week 4 at the New York Jets, leading the Broncos to their first win of the season. With Lock beginning to practice again this week, all eyes are on him, anticipating whether he'll return to the starting lineup at New England on Sunday.

Head coach Vic Fangio has already said that if Lock can't go, Rypien will make his second consecutive start. As the 'projected' starter for Week 5, the Broncos trotted Rypien out for media availability on Wednesday.

Knowing that Lock will play if he's deemed healthy, Rypien must prepare like he'll be the QB under center at Foxborough. But he's under no illusions about his standing with the club and who the man is for the Broncos. That fact hasn't gotten in the way of their friendship or how Rypien views his duty.

“I don’t think there’s any balancing at all," Rypien said on Wednesday. "At the end of the day, I understand my role. This is Drew Lock’s team. Drew Lock has been the leader of this franchise for the past year and he’s done an unbelievable job at that. From my standpoint, I have to do what I can to help him and help this team win. And if that means playing this week and helping our team win this week, that’s what I’m focused on."

Some in local media might be trying to posture a new-fangled Team Drew vs. Team Brett, trying to recall the botched Trevor Siemian vs. Paxton Lynch competition of a bygone regime. That's not how Rypien views it at all.

"I don’t really look at it from a standpoint of him taking an opportunity away from me," Rypien said. "I look at it like I’m getting an opportunity, and if he comes back, then that’s an opportunity for me to help him.”

Of course the backup QB wants to play. Of course he wants to be the man in his heart of hearts. But Rypien is also a dutiful soldier who knows which way the wind blows.

Rypien's performance in the last two games has hinted that he could have a long-term future as an NFL backup. The Broncos obviously saw that potential in him, singing him as a college free agent last year out of Boise State.

The Broncos gave Rypien the most guaranteed money to a college free agent in team history last year, which was north of $100K. Outside of one or two outliers in NFL history, that level of commitment to an undrafted rookie was unprecedented. Certainly for the Broncos, anyway.

Rypien has proven his worth and utility to Denver already and if called upon to start this week at the Patriots, fans should have confidence that he'll acquit himself well and play a competent brand of quarterback. Until the Broncos tell him he's not starting, Rypien will prepare for New England as if he is.

“I’m going about it like I’m going to play Sunday," Rypien said. "Obviously, there’s some uncertainty with Drew right now, and he’s going to be practicing today which is great. I’m really happy that he’s able to come back. From my standpoint, I have to prepare like I’m going to play and if the coaches tell me on Thursday or Friday that Drew’s ready to go and he can play, that’s awesome too and I’ll be there to support him and get him ready.”

The Broncos aren't going to telegraph to the Patriots Lock's status for Week 5. Even if he only continues to improve each day, suffers no soreness in his throwing shoulder, and builds all momentum toward playing, Coach Fangio will list him as questionable for Sunday because it forces Bill Belichick to prepare for the possibility.

Belichick doesn't know which QB he'll face on Sunday. The Broncos have a modest advantage in that fact. Expect Lock to be a game-time decision.

In the meantime, Rypien will continue to prepare like the smart, competent NFL backup QB he is, as if he's going to start in Foxborough. He's got the right mindset and says all the right things. Combined with his on-field play, the Broncos seem to have found a good long-term backup to team up with Lock for the foreseeable future.

