Watch: Broncos Conceal Drew Lock INT in Viral Practice Video

A controversy broke out on Broncos Twitter Thursday after a newly-released video from Organized Team Activities shows an apparent Drew Lock interception.

"Apparent," because the 44-second video is edited — perhaps intentionally — to not show which Denver quarterback threw the errant ball that was vacuumed in by Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.

Take a look below for yourself; the INT is displayed briefly around the 38-second mark.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos (likely) never intended for the clip to go viral. But that's exactly what happened in their tiny corner of social media as eagle-eyed fans determined it was Lock — not Teddy Bridgewater or Brett Rypien — who committed the turnover.

This has provided ammunition to the substantial sect of the fan base which doesn't support Lock as Denver's starter. Looks can be deceiving, however. Earlier Thursday, the team released a clip showing Lock rifling a perfectly-placed slant to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy while Bridgewater, with noticeably less zip, tosses slightly behind WR Tim Patrick on the same route.

No matter who was picked, it amounts to little in the Great QB Battle of 2021. Jobs aren't won in May, especially of this magnitude, and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio already confirmed that little "separation" will be had until later this summer, at the soonest.

"It may be separation in some people’s minds, but until we get to at least practicing 11-on-11, you need to withhold much judgment," Fangio said. "Eleven-on-11, and ultimately, the preseason games will be the true tell.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!