Report: Broncos' QBs Ordered to Report for Training Camp Four Days Early

The Denver Broncos are enjoying what remains of their NFL summer with training camp set to open up next Wednesday, July 28. The vacation for the likes of quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, however, will be cut short by about four days.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Thursday that Lock, Bridgewater, and Brett Rypien will report to training camp on Saturday, four full days ahead of their teammates.

The logic, presumably, is for the Broncos' coaches to get a few days alone with the quarterbacks to get them fully up to speed on the playbook, nomenclature, and any new angles or wrinkles devised between when OTAs ended and training camp begins.

The QBs are unlikely to be doing much, if anything, on the field. These will be meeting-room activities with perhaps a little weight-room action and conditioning.

More than any other position, the quarterbacks get the most cerebral responsibilities laid on their shoulders. Getting an early jump on the rigors of training camp, which feature daily practices that quickly devolve actually practicing football, could help set the Broncos' signal-callers up for a smoother run-up to the regular season.

Lock and Bridgewater are set to square off in an open competition for the starting job wherein they'll split the first-team practice reps 50/50. Lock enters the battle as the incumbent while Bridgewater brings five additional years of NFL experience to the table.

Rypien, meanwhile, brings up the rear as the third-stringer. Considering that one of Lock or Bridgewater will be the backup QB, Rypien's likely to find himself on the bubble with a slight edge toward the 53-man roster, depending on how the roster math shakes out at the other positions.

