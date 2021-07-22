Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Report: Broncos' QBs Ordered to Report for Training Camp Four Days Early

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will get a jump on their open competition.
Author:
Publish date:

The Denver Broncos are enjoying what remains of their NFL summer with training camp set to open up next Wednesday, July 28. The vacation for the likes of quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, however, will be cut short by about four days. 

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Thursday that Lock, Bridgewater, and Brett Rypien will report to training camp on Saturday, four full days ahead of their teammates. 

The logic, presumably, is for the Broncos' coaches to get a few days alone with the quarterbacks to get them fully up to speed on the playbook, nomenclature, and any new angles or wrinkles devised between when OTAs ended and training camp begins. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The QBs are unlikely to be doing much, if anything, on the field. These will be meeting-room activities with perhaps a little weight-room action and conditioning. 

More than any other position, the quarterbacks get the most cerebral responsibilities laid on their shoulders. Getting an early jump on the rigors of training camp, which feature daily practices that quickly devolve actually practicing football, could help set the Broncos' signal-callers up for a smoother run-up to the regular season. 

Lock and Bridgewater are set to square off in an open competition for the starting job wherein they'll split the first-team practice reps 50/50. Lock enters the battle as the incumbent while Bridgewater brings five additional years of NFL experience to the table. 

RELATED: Broncos Camp Battles: Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater | Ace in the Hole

Rypien, meanwhile, brings up the rear as the third-stringer. Considering that one of Lock or Bridgewater will be the backup QB, Rypien's likely to find himself on the bubble with a slight edge toward the 53-man roster, depending on how the roster math shakes out at the other positions. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) and quarterback Drew Lock (3) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Report: Broncos' QBs Ordered to Report for Training Camp Four Days Early

Kareem Jackson
News

Broncos Player Profile: Kareem Jackson | S

Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Malik Jackson, Sylvester Williams, Derek Wolfe
News

Why Comparing 2021 Broncos to Super Bowl 50 Defense is Hazardous

Denver Broncos huddle
News

New Trade Rumor Connects Broncos Vet to Super Bowl Contender

Malik Reed
News

Broncos Player Profile: Malik Reed | OLB

Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock
News

Broncos Camp Battles: Ultimate Argument for Drew Lock & Teddy Bridgewater

Peyton Manning shows off his new Saloon 16 at the new University of Tennessee-themed Graduate Hotel located at 1706 Cumberland Ave. in Knoxville, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Saloon0812 0112
News

Peyton Manning Issues Warning About Trading for Aaron Rodgers

USATSI_14978285
News

Report: Broncos Waive WR Days Before Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers
News

Report: Aaron Rodgers Reaches Critical Decision on Packers' Future