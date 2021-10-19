    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos Rookie Report Card: Week 6

    While the Broncos' season is coming undone, the team has a bright spot with its top two rookies.
    Author:

    The Denver Broncos suffered their third straight loss, this one a little more heartbreaking as it came at the hands of hated rival the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a sloppy showing from start to finish for the Broncos, which will continue to bring heat upon the coaching staff. 

    While Denver's coaching was terrible, the execution from the players was somehow even worse. There were veterans on this team — on offense and defense — who looked like they didn't want to be on the field. 

    These vets got shoved around, looked lost, or just played like rookies out there. However, the Broncos received a solid showing from their rookie class. Denver's first two draft picks were among the best players on the field for the team.

    Let's review. 

    Patrick Surtain II | CB

    He played well for the Broncos’ defense and had a couple of big plays. He finally showed up in a big way against the run while being reliable in coverage. The Raiders tried to attack Surtain a few times and didn’t have the best success looking his way.

    Javonte Williams | RB

    He ran the ball hard and picked up significant gains on the ground. Williams continues to be a reliable blocker when asked to stay in for pass protection. While the blocking upfront continues to fail, Williams and his counterpart show their potential as a running duo.

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Bottom Line

    The Broncos have been a mess over the last few weeks, but the rookies have shown their potential. The team's issues are not because of the rookies which is a silver lining amid this downward spiral. 

    Hopefully, the rookies will be a bright spot for the team over the rest of the season if they can’t find a way to right the ship.

    Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos Rookie Report Card: Week 6

    1 minute ago
    Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries past Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Player Grades vs. Raiders are Cause for Alarm

    2 hours ago
    Von Miller
    News

    NFL Exec Makes Prediction on Broncos Trading Von Miller

    18 hours ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Makes Blunt Admission on Whether he's Lost Broncos' Locker Room

    21 hours ago
    Alexander Johnson, Kenyan Drake
    News

    Report: Broncos LB Alexander Johnson Done for Season with Torn Pec

    Oct 18, 2021
    Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) knocks the ball away from Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' Embarrassing Loss to Raiders

    Oct 18, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    3 Reasons 2021 Broncos Never Were a Playoff Contender

    Oct 18, 2021
    Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a reception past Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Biggest Duds & Studs in 34-24 Loss to Raiders

    Oct 18, 2021
    Vic Fangio
    News

    Fangio Addresses if Broncos Will Make Any Coaching Changes After Ugly Raiders Loss

    Oct 17, 2021