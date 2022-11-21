Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 22-16 Loss to Raiders

The Denver Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to complete their sweep for the third straight season, falling at home, 22-16. In the wake of head coach Nathaniel Hackett relinquishing play-calling duties, Denver's offense looked better and more efficient at times, but at the end of the day, it wasn't remotely close to good enough

Scoring 17 points in regulation would've notched a win for a Broncos squad desperate for anything it could get. So who helped keep the game close, and who didn't show up for the Broncos?

Let's dive into Week 11's studs and duds.

Stud: Kendall Hinton | WR Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Another very impressive game from Hinton, as he almost scored on a significant gain to the 1-yard line and made several other key plays. Besides a tough drop on a free-shot play on an offsides penalty, he was reliable and proved again that he belongs on the field. Hinton finished the day with three catches for 57 yards. Dud: Melvin Gordon | RB Tom Pennington/Getty Images He is what he is and has shown to be throughout his career, so who is truly to blame, him or the coaching staff? Regardless, Gordon put the ball on the ground in another massive moment and potentially cost the Broncos a touchdown when they had all the momentum. Things were significantly more challenging for the Broncos' offense after the fumble. Will Gordon's pass protection keep him on the roster going forward, or will he be released? Stud: Brandon McManus | K Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports This was the type of game where you need to have a reliable kicker who can step up in big moments and earn his paycheck, and that is precisely what McManus did against the Raiders. He went 3-of-4 on field goals, and his only miss came on a Maxx Crosby block. McManus' other kicks were no gimmes coming from 52, 48, and 48 yards out — an excellent performance for the captain. Dud: Kareem Jackson | S Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The safety has been struggling recently, and this game was no exception. On Davante Adams' first touchdown, Jackson was burned because he reacted late to the route as it developed. When Caden Sterns returns from injury, there is a real chance that the safety tandem will become Justin Simmons and Sterns. Stud: Klint Kubiak | QBs Coach/Play Caller Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports It may seem strange to have Kubiak on this list but let's put things into perspective with all the injuries, only a few days to prepare, and some bad drops in big moments. The Broncos' offense looked much more efficient, and Russell Wilson looked more comfortable with more quick reads than we have seen in previous weeks. It may not have been great, but this could stablize things more as we progress through the rest of the season. Dud: Courtland Sutton | WR Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Despite ending the game with five grabs for 80 yards, Courtland Sutton ends up a loser because, as a captain and one of the few healthy offensive starters left, you cannot make the mistakes he made in this game.

Sutton was the culprit in a massive drop on third down that would have extended a drive further into Raiders' territory and on an awful blindside block on an easy first down catch by Greg Dulcich. Sutton made some plays vs. Las Vegas, but that is to be expected. These brutal mistakes are not.

