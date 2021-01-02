SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Final Week 17 Injury Report: Bradley Chubb Questionable, KJ Hamler Out

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos season will end with a similar whimper that it began with. Just a day removed from placing defensive lineman Shelby Harris on injured reserve, the Broncos released their final injury report for Week 17's finale vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Injury Report

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Broncos Takeaways

Bradley Chubb missed last week with an ankle injury and according to him, he's got a "50-50" chance of playing on Sunday. The Pro Bowl edge rusher got to 7.5 sacks, while being among the NFL's leaders in total QB pressures and the Broncos seem to be of a mind to shut him down. 

We don't know the severity of Chubb's injured ankle but if the Broncos were competing for a playoff berth on Sunday, you wonder if the third-year pro would get an extra shot, some extra tape, and go out and play. 

After suffering a concussion in last week's loss, rookie wideout KJ Hamler has been ruled out of Sunday's action. His debut season ends the way it started, too — with a whimper. 

The Broncos' luck with the injury bug this year has been the worst I've seen in modern times. Also listed as questionable are starting right guard Graham Glasgow, safety Trey Marshall, rush linebacker Anthony Chickillo, and running back LeVante Bellamy. 

As per usual, the Broncos will have to figure out a way to compete and try to win without so many of their stars and key players. What else is new? Denver's season opened with a plethora of injuries to key players and it'll be perfectly punctuated with the same. 

Raiders Takeaways

Right tackle Trent Brown has been ruled out, which might be a small mercy if Chubb indeed doesn't play. It gives Malik Reed a real chance to notch at least one more sack and finish the season as the Broncos' leader in QB takedowns. Right now, Reed is tied with Chubb for the team lead (7.5 sacks). 

Questionable are offensive guard Denzelle Good, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was placed on injured reserve this week. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Predicted to Draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields with First-Round Pick

Drew Lock might have serious competition in 2021.

Zack Kelberman

by

trapblock

Broncos Urged to Fire Pat Shurmur, Hire Top Kyle Shanahan Assistant as OC

Here's an idea.

Zack Kelberman

by

debil orange

Fangio Uncorks Ominous Warning to Jerry Jeudy After 5-Drop Performance

Vic Fangio had a message for Jerry Jeudy following Week 16's ugly performance.

Chad Jensen

by

EdJL

Elway Tips Broncos' Hand on Drew Lock's Future: 'We Still Have High Hopes'

Did John Elway telegraph to Broncos Country the team's intention with Drew Lock next year?

Chad Jensen

by

SB50lives

Broncos Advised to 'Fix' Team by Acquiring Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Denver should "legitimately press" Drew Lock.

Zack Kelberman

by

Breed

Broncos at Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLAC. Can the Broncos sweep the Chargers for the second straight year?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Broncos Country Lashes Out at Elway, Fangio Over State of Team

With the team sitting at 5-9 heading into Week 16, Broncos fans uncorked on John Elway and Vic Fangio.

Chad Jensen

by

DMaish

Jerry Jeudy Has Blunt Response to Dropping 5 Passes in Loss to Chargers

A football first for the No. 15 overall pick.

Zack Kelberman

by

PMcGok

Biggest Winners & Losers in Broncos' 19-16 Loss to Chargers Revealed

The Broncos dropped their 10th loss of the season in L.A. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Luke Patterson

by

Scottydog123

5 CBs Broncos Could Target in 2021 Draft

These are the five cornerback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft Broncos fans should memorize.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel