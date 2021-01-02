The Denver Broncos season will end with a similar whimper that it began with. Just a day removed from placing defensive lineman Shelby Harris on injured reserve, the Broncos released their final injury report for Week 17's finale vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos Takeaways

Bradley Chubb missed last week with an ankle injury and according to him, he's got a "50-50" chance of playing on Sunday. The Pro Bowl edge rusher got to 7.5 sacks, while being among the NFL's leaders in total QB pressures and the Broncos seem to be of a mind to shut him down.

We don't know the severity of Chubb's injured ankle but if the Broncos were competing for a playoff berth on Sunday, you wonder if the third-year pro would get an extra shot, some extra tape, and go out and play.

After suffering a concussion in last week's loss, rookie wideout KJ Hamler has been ruled out of Sunday's action. His debut season ends the way it started, too — with a whimper.

The Broncos' luck with the injury bug this year has been the worst I've seen in modern times. Also listed as questionable are starting right guard Graham Glasgow, safety Trey Marshall, rush linebacker Anthony Chickillo, and running back LeVante Bellamy.

As per usual, the Broncos will have to figure out a way to compete and try to win without so many of their stars and key players. What else is new? Denver's season opened with a plethora of injuries to key players and it'll be perfectly punctuated with the same.

Raiders Takeaways

Right tackle Trent Brown has been ruled out, which might be a small mercy if Chubb indeed doesn't play. It gives Malik Reed a real chance to notch at least one more sack and finish the season as the Broncos' leader in QB takedowns. Right now, Reed is tied with Chubb for the team lead (7.5 sacks).

Questionable are offensive guard Denzelle Good, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was placed on injured reserve this week.

