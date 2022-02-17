One thing's for sure; George Paton will have no shortage of ammunition to upgrade the Broncos' roster in 2022.

The 2022 NFL league year begins March 16 and Denver Broncos fans will be turning their eyes toward a host of events, ranging from the NFL Scouting Combine to the start of free agency.

Of course, Broncos Country will be keeping an eye on the quarterback market. Will a longtime veteran such as Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson become available in a trade?

Is there a 2022 NFL draft prospect who catches the Broncos' eyes? Or could the Broncos be preparing to make do with who they can, with an eye toward the 2023 QB class?

Whatever the Broncos opt to do, they're in a good position from a salary cap and draft perspective — ranking among the top NFL teams relative to being in position to improve the roster.

Over the Cap ranked the 32 NFL teams in terms of their offseason resources, which includes cap space, percentage of snaps that could be lost to free agency, and total draft picks for 2022. The Broncos ranked No. 6 overall.

Jason Fitzgerald notes that the Broncos are expected to be No. 8 in cap room and No. 5 in draft capital. He further notes that the Broncos were competitive in 2021 and, despite being in a tough division, they have the resources to turn it around in 2022.

General manager George Paton set things up in 2021 so that the Broncos would have flexibility, depending on how the coaching staff did in 2021. He was in a position to either retain certain players if the Broncos reached the playoffs, or to allow more to depart if no postseason berth came about, while still maintaining a good position to improve the roster.

As we know, Vic Fangio and his staff couldn't get the Broncos to the playoffs. With changes made on the staff and Nathaniel Hackett taking over as head coach, Paton is in position to improve the roster to the needs of the new staff.

Of course, many Broncos fans will be interested to see whether Rodgers is made available on the trade market. The reports linking the Broncos to Rodgers aren't going away and, if the Green Bay Packers decide to go the trade route, the Broncos have the cap space and draft capital to make it happen.

But even if the Broncos don't land a QB via trade, they still have the flexibility to improve the roster through both free agency and the draft. That could even include trading down in the upcoming draft, with the idea of acquiring picks in 2023 to target a QB then.

Compare that to other teams needing a QB. The Giants, Texans, Colts, and Panthers all have less flexibility regarding draft picks, cap space, or both. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, went 'all in' for another Super Bowl and, with Tom Brady retiring, may have to rest their hopes on 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

Of course, Paton must find that QB to take advantage of the roster as it currently stands. If it doesn't happen in 2022, it needs to happen in 2023, because fans won't have the patience to wait longer than that.

Regardless of what happens, we can definitely say the 2022 offseason will hold plenty of intrigue for Broncos fans. Denver is in position to really improve the roster. All that needs to be answered is just how Paton ultimately does that.

