Ravens' Last Play in Garbage Time Leaves Broncos 'Livid'

Most fans turned off their televisions after Drew Lock drifted the wrong way in the pocket and threw off his back foot only to be intercepted in the end zone. The Denver Broncos were being trounced by the Baltimore Ravens 23-7 and there were only three seconds left on the clock.

Instead of kneeling and calling it a game, the Ravens ran a play with Lamar Jackson — a quarterback sweep left that picked up five yards. Game over.

Turned out that the Ravens had a streak on the line. Baltimore was five yards short of its record-tying 43rd straight 100-yard rushing game. The Ravens got the yardage and made themselves look ungraceful at best and clownish at worst.

The Broncos, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, were livid.

Here's what Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

“That’s one of those things that’s meaningful,” Harbaugh told reporters. “It’s one of those things that as a head coach, you’ve got to be mindful of your team and your players and your coaches and what it means to them. It’s a very, very tough record to accomplish and it’s a long-term record.

“I’m not going to say it’s more important than winning the game, for sure; it’s certainly not. As a head coach, I think you do that for your players and for your coaches, and it’s something they’ll have for the rest of their lives."

That record was important enough to Harbaugh to risk the PR blowback. The Ravens tied a Pittsburgh Steelers streak that has stood since the 1970s.

It came at the expense of the Broncos in garbage time. On to Pittsburgh!

