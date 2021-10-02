Broncos' Key Matchup of Week 4 Revealed

With the injuries on the offensive line, the Broncos will be tested by Calais Campbell and Baltimore's defensive line.

There's a wrecking ball on the Baltimore Ravens' defense line that the Denver Broncos have to handle. Calais Campbell is a long and athletic defensive lineman who gives opponents problems consistently.

What makes Campbell so concerning is that the Broncos will be starting a backup at right guard in Netane Muti as Graham Glasgow has been ruled out. While Muti has potential, he's been inconsistent when handling length because he has shorter arms.

Muti's 31-3/4-inch arm length ranks him in the 4th percentile among NFL offensive linemen. This puts him at a significant disadvantage against a long-and-strong veteran like Campbell.

Not only does Campbell have great length, he knows how to use it and wins with it consistently. He does such an excellent job of keeping blockers’ hands off of him, using his length to get under the pads and put blockers on their heels.

There is much pressure on Muti to step up and find a way to hold his own against Campbell's length. Until Muti can solve that problem, he won’t be true starter material in the NFL because of how much length matters in the trenches.

However, some blockers have found techniques to help cover for lack of ideal arm length and Muti has to learn those tricks of the trade. When that happens, he could end up being more than just a quality backup.

The Broncos' offensive line has struggled to block through three games so Campbell's unique traits and skill-set don't bode well. Hopefully, Broncos' O-line coach Mike Munchak has helped Muti learn something to help him hold his own.

If not, the Broncos may be forced to keep in extra blockers to help pick up the slack or risk this game going awry quickly because Campbell can wreck it.

