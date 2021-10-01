Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Ravens | Week 4 | Predictions & Picks

How will the Broncos navigate what many see as their first big test of 2021 with the Ravens rolling in?

The Denver Broncos enter Week 4 at 3-0 with the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens coming to town. It's been a long while since the Broncos have started this hot and some fans are waiting for the other shoe to drop as it did under Trevor Siemian back in 2016.

But maybe this time, the roof doesn't cave in. Perhaps the 2021 Broncos are more built to last.

We'll have a better bead on that answer after Sunday's bout with the Ravens. For now, it's time to go around the Mile High Huddle roundtable to see how our staff sees Week 4 playing out for the Broncos.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 3-0: The Broncos are a better team than many give credit for, while the Ravens have more flaws than many will acknowledge. With injuries mounting on Denver's interior O-line, Calais Campbell and the rest of the Ravens' D-line will provide the sternest test of the season so far. If called upon, Quinn Meinerz must show his mettle at left guard because he will be tried by fire. Despite mounting injuries, the Broncos still have enough in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick offensively to cause plenty of issues for a Ravens defense that hasn't quite clicked like in years past. On the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos must contain Lamar Jackson and be up to the task in coverage, while playing disciplined football, which hasn't always been the case over the past three weeks. In this one, Justin Tucker is responsible for all of the Ravens' points and keeping it close while the Broncos put the game away late with an Eric Saubert touchdown.

Pick: Broncos 21, Ravens 15

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH) 3-0: There will be three keys to this slugfest that will decide whether the Broncos come out on top. One, the O-line must hold its own against Campbell, Odafe Oweh, and the Ravens' dynamic blitz packages. Two, Denver will need to dominate time of possession. Look for the Broncos to use heavy doses of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams to eat up the clock and keep the electric Jackson off the field. Third, the Broncos have to eliminate huge runs by Jackson and force the Ravens to rely more on his arm. If the Broncos can achieve these goals, I'm predicting a victory over the Ravens.

Pick: Broncos 24, Ravens 17

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 3-0: This bout fascinates the football geeks out there, evoking memories of past playoff battles. It could be a real classic. The formula is to control the time of possession and keep Baltimore's dual-threat QB tucked safely up on the sideline. Denver leads the league in TOP with an average of 36.35 minutes of possession per game. It won't be easy with both guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow in doubt but Teddy Bridgewater manages the blitz and finds Patrick for two touchdowns. Thanks to a late Melvin Gordon score, the Broncos win.

Pick: Broncos 21, Ravens 14

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 3-0: The Broncos face their toughest opponent of the season in Sunday’s contest against the Ravens. Injuries on both sides of the ball will begin to play a factor in Denver's ability to compete. Look for the Broncos to negate the Ravens' blitz tendencies by staying in two-tight-end sets in order to run the ball and control the clock. To come out with a win, Vic Fangio’s defense must contain Jackson in critical third-down situations.

Pick: Broncos 20, Ravens 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 3-0: After dispatching three bottom feeders, the Broncos face what amounts to a litmus test for the balance of the season. The Ravens, behind a solid rushing attack that includes the fleet feet of Jackson, will give the Broncos a run for their money. If Fangio's defense is up to the challenge, the Broncos can come away victorious. The home team has the advantage and it would not be a surprise to see it get a couple of takeaways. Von Miller will help corral Jackson with at least one sack, Justin Simmons will grab his second interception of the season, and Noah Fant has a career day with 125 yards receiving. Even with two offenses that can move the ball, it will be a relatively low-scoring defensive slugfest.

Pick: Broncos 17, Ravens 13

Zach Hicks (@HicksZach2) 3-0: The Broncos finally get their first real test of the year and it comes against a top quarterback. The Broncos' defense should be able to contain the star quarterback and Miller should live in Baltimore's backfield. While the Ravens will blitz a ton, Bridgewater has responded well under pressure this year and I see that trend continuing this week.

Pick: Broncos 24, Ravens 20

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-0: It would be easy to hedge on the side of the naysayers and predict a Broncos loss here but I'm throwing caution to the wind. Denver's three wins may have come against a trio of bottom-feeders but each victory was secured handily. The Broncos are a force to be reckoned with and Bridgewater is a big reason why. For the first time ever, Teddy will go toe-to-toe with the QB that succeeded him at Louisville and went on to stunning success. Bridgewater and Jackson have much in common and a near-identical background so rest assured, each QB is going to bring his A-game on Sunday. However, Jackson is banged up (back) and his O-line has really struggled to protect him. Meanwhile, Bridgewater is at home with the fans at his back and still boasting a scary supporting cast. The Ravens suddenly got old on defense and that's revealed itself through the team's porous passing defense. Teddy makes them pay by playing smart and disciplined football. A vast improvement in third-down and red-zone efficiency sees Bridgewater lead the Broncos to a hard-fought win as the NFL world fully faces the reality of there being a new sheriff in the Mile High City (just not the Sheriff).

Pick: Broncos 24, Ravens 19

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 3-0: At last, a measuring stick for the undefeated Broncos. This game will come down to a battle of rushing attacks and defensive prowess. Whoever plays the cleanest brand of football, wins. It’s a toss-up. This won’t be decided until the final seconds when Justin Tucker — he of the longest field goal in NFL history — drills another moonshot as time expires. Denver loses but gains respect in the process, proving its legitimacy.

Pick: Ravens 24, Broncos 21

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 3-0: The Broncos finished the month of September undefeated and barrel into October with arguably their most important game since Super Bowl 50. As AFC Defender of the Month, Miller stated that “this is a playoff game." The Broncos could be playing without both starting guards which could create problems against a blitz-happy Ravens’ defense. But with an efficient ball-protection offense, an elite defense, and the home fans behind them, the Broncos get the win.

Pick: Broncos 23, Ravens 20

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-0: The Ravens are a good team, but they haven’t been without their mistakes — mistakes that cost them a win against the Raiders and allowed the Lions to stay with them. Still, Jackson is a threat in both the running and passing games, Marquise Brown is likely to bounce back from a rough outing against the Lions, and the Ravens' defense has been great against the run. Most of all, the Ravens have the best kicker in the NFL in Tucker. The Broncos will likely have to rely on Bridgewater a lot early in the game and, with both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler out of the lineup, it could be a challenge for the rest of the team's receivers. Meanwhile, Denver's defense has to be disciplined and not allow Jackson to escape the pocket. The Broncos do have the talent to win this game, but the Ravens pull out a close one. Still, this game should show that the Broncos are a legitimate threat to make the playoffs.

Pick: Ravens 20, Broncos 17

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 3-0: Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur must utilize his Gordon and Williams in the passing game in addition to establishing the run with an injured interior O-line. Denver’s defense will force Jackson to beat them with his arm after recovering a fumble and exacting multiple big hits on him. Expect there to be a kicking duel between Brandon McManus and Tucker with BMac nabbing the win for the Broncos with a late 60-yarder. Denver shocks the world.

Pick: Broncos 30, Ravens 27

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 3-0: Everybody talks about how good the Ravens' offense is but not about how poorly their defense is playing. Against Kansas City and Las Vegas, Baltimore allowed 34 points per game. The Broncos have come close to dropping 30 each week this season, and for the first time this year, they do just that, making a statement to the NFL that they're for real.

Pick: Broncos 31, Ravens 24

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-0: This game will be tougher than Denver's previous opponents and the defense will be tested. The Ravens' defense is dealing with multiple injuries and isn't quite the caliber people are used to seeing. The Broncos manage to do just enough to walk out with the win in this one.

Pick: Broncos 24, Ravens 20

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!