Idle hands are the Devil's playthings.

NFL coaches the league over hold their breath over the bye week, hoping that no drama will come as a result of the players' time off. The Denver Broncos almost made it through their time-off period unscathed.

Just when head coach Vic Fangio thought he could exhale, running back Melvin Gordon, on literally the Broncos' last day off, goes out and gets cited for driving under the influence.

9NEWS' Mike Klis broke the news Wednesday morning.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited late Tuesday with driving under the influence by the Denver Police Department, court and police documents show.

Gordon was also ticketed for speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard. He is expected to be arraigned in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13. The Broncos leave the next day for a game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The Broncos have yet to comment on Gordon's run-in with local law enforcement. Tuesday was the players' final of three straight days off as the Broncos tried to give them some sort of bye/break after the NFL rescheduled their Week 5 game, converting it into a bye, even though the Broncos had practiced all week long expecting to play.

Fangio, who's scheduled to meet with the media at 12:45 Wednesday afternoon, is surely disappointed.

It's an unfortunate development for Gordon, who joined the Broncos on a two-year, $16 million deal this past spring after spending his first five seasons with the Chargers. In four games, Gordon has carried the ball 65 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns, while hauling in 11 receptions on 15 targets for 45 yards and another score.

With co-starting running back Phillip Lindsay having missed the last 3.5 games, Gordon did all the heavy lifting in the Broncos' backfield. The sixth-year pro has taken great strides to justify that lucrative contract GM John Elway handed out to him. Lindsay, though, is expected to return to the lineup this week.

Now, Gordon will have to pay the piper. Safety Kareem Jackson was cited for DUI in Year 1 as a Bronco, serving a two-game suspension to end the 2019 season.

Expect a similar disciplinary action from the NFL. Unless the Broncos as a team take action ahead of time, which is unlikely, there's no reason to doubt Gordon's availability for Week 6's road bout at the New England Patriots, or for the foreseeable future. He will have to pay the piper eventually, though, and it'll likely be later this season.

Like the Clash song goes, Gordon fought the law and the law won.

