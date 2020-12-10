SI.com
Vic Fangio Indicts Broncos OC Pat Shurmur with Damning Quote on Passing Game

Zack Kelberman

Vic Fangio doesn't seem pleased about the Denver Broncos' offensive arrangement — specifically, the perplexing lack of running backs used as pass-catchers.

Actually, the Broncos head coach sounds like every fan this season served a cocktail of emotions on the rare occasion embattled coordinator Pat Shurmur dials up an intended target to Melvin Gordon or Phillip Lindsay.

"Definitely we'd like to spread the ball around as much as we can. We haven't gotten to the backs as much. It was nice to see a screen pass the other day have some success," Fangio told reporters Wednesday. "I think it comes down to most running backs catches—not all of them—are screens, check downs, third or fourth read, and we haven't gotten to many of those this year.”

Screens, check-downs, dump-offs, and swing passes are some of the most elementary plays in football. Every coach, from pee-wee to the pros, runs them several times a game. They're high-percentage calls that can become game-changing decisions if you're equipped with a skilled RB.

The Broncos, of course, are equipped with two, a pair of former Pro Bowlers. Yet it seems you can count on one hand how many times they've caught the ball in 2020. The duo had a combined three targets in Sunday's loss to Kansas City, with Gordon making one grab for 11 yards.

Didn't they sign Gordon at $8 million annually for his receiving ability? Isn't that why he's considered the "workhorse" over "stone-handed" Phillip Lindsay? Why does Gordon only have 21 catches across 11 games? Why does Lindsay have just two (2) on nine (9) targets?

All good questions, and part of the answer involves inconsistent second-year quarterback Drew Lock, who too often ... locks on to his initial read, usually well down the field, while eschewing easier yet shorter completions. This leads to bad things — sacks, turnovers, and the like — not to mention the "what ifs?" had Lock simply gotten the ball to his outlets, as should be drilled into his brain.

“Yeah, it does [come up in conversation]," Lock said Wednesday when asked if he and Shurmur discuss such concepts. "It’s about knowing you can make those deep ones, but if it’s not the optimal look here, those backs are in the flat and those tight ends are in the flat. We have check downs on these plays for a reason. We dial them up for a couple specific looks, and if they don’t give it to you, there’s no need to force it. There’s completions underneath and it’s all about finding completions in this league.”

Part of the answer, arguably the largest part, concerns Shurmur, who's proven to be an arguable downgrade from predecessor Rich Scangarello. Every area of Denver's offense got worse under the twice-fired 55-year-old. Shurmur has displayed poor situational play-calling, repeatedly employing an unimaginative brand of run-run-pass or pass-pass-run. You can count on half a hand how many times the Broncos' offense has confounded an opposing defense.

It's extremely telling that an NFL head coach is surprised to witness a screen pass in this day and age. Worse, though, is admitting they haven't called enough of them or that his QB is incapable of cycling through progressions. Or both.

Then again, when you're wasting Lindsay's explosion and Gordon's experience, and especially considering Lock's struggles, this sort of concept shouldn't be the third or fourth read.

Tie goes to coaching.

