HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos Re-Sign WR/PR Diontae Spencer to $850,000 ERFA Deal

Back for 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Not that he had much choice — sign or sit out the upcoming season — wide receiver/returner Diontae Spencer formally put to paper with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos inked Spencer, an exclusive-rights free agent, to a one-year contract. The deal was reported Thursday and announced by the team Friday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

According to 9News' Mike Klis, Spencer's one-year pact is worth $850,000 — the veteran minimum for a second-year pro.

Spencer, 29, originally joined Denver in 2019, claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and immediately assumed return duties under special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. He ran back 26 punts for 208 yards and 15 kicks for 436 yards across all 16 games that season.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound jitterbug appeared in only 11 games last year due to a stay on the COVID-19 list, but averaged 15.8 yards per punt return and housed an 83-yarder amid the Broncos' Dec. 13 win at Carolina, earning him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Although Spencer is not a factor at receiver, having logged just 135 combined offensive snaps with the team, he will return as the primary punt-returner in 2021, placing ahead of cornerback Bryce Callahan and WR KJ Hamler on that depth chart.

Klis reported that Denver's two remaining ERFAs, offensive lineman Calvin Anderson and safety Trey Marshall, are expected to sign their tenders "soon."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

USATSI_15393436
News

Broncos Re-Sign Key Starter to Bare-Bones Contract

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson
News

Time-Tested Analytics Model Exposes Which 2021 QBs Could be Busts

Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Scouting Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Justin Fields, Trey Lance
News

Broncos Forecasted to Draft NDSU QB Trey Lance by Hall-of-Fame Writer

Justin Fields
Draft

Broncos Win QB Lottery in The Athletic's Much-Anticipated 7-Round Mock Draft

Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones
News

3 Reasons Why the Broncos Shouldn’t Trade Up for a QB

DeMarcus Walker
News

DeMarcus Walker Leaves Broncos to Join AFC Team

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Fielding Trade Calls on WR DaeSean Hamilton

Broncos QB Drew Lock
News

Insider Report Settles Issue on Whether Drew Lock is Still The Guy for Broncos in 2021