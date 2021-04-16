Broncos Re-Sign Key Starter to Bare-Bones Contract

Not that he had much choice — sign or sit out the upcoming season — wide receiver/returner Diontae Spencer formally put to paper with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos inked Spencer, an exclusive-rights free agent, to a one-year contract. The deal was reported Thursday and announced by the team Friday.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, Spencer's one-year pact is worth $850,000 — the veteran minimum for a second-year pro.

Spencer, 29, originally joined Denver in 2019, claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and immediately assumed return duties under special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. He ran back 26 punts for 208 yards and 15 kicks for 436 yards across all 16 games that season.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound jitterbug appeared in only 11 games last year due to a stay on the COVID-19 list, but averaged 15.8 yards per punt return and housed an 83-yarder amid the Broncos' Dec. 13 win at Carolina, earning him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Although Spencer is not a factor at receiver, having logged just 135 combined offensive snaps with the team, he will return as the primary punt-returner in 2021, placing ahead of cornerback Bryce Callahan and WR KJ Hamler on that depth chart.

Klis reported that Denver's two remaining ERFAs, offensive lineman Calvin Anderson and safety Trey Marshall, are expected to sign their tenders "soon."

