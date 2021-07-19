Here's Why Re-Signing S Kareem Jackson Was a Massive Coup for Broncos

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson has been a difference-maker on the field and in the locker room during his NFL career with both the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. In his 12th season, can Broncos fans expect Jackson to contribute at the same high level in a division stacked with speedy wide receivers and elusive tight ends?

The Broncos are betting the 33-year-old will be able to perform in his role as the final wall on defense. The 2021 offseason began with an air of mystery for Jackson.

The Broncos declined the final year on his contract, making him a free agent. After taking a moment to test the market, Jackson re-signed with Denver on a cap-friendly deal worth up to $5 million.

When Jackson returned, no doubt there was a collected sigh of relief coming from head coach Vic Fangio and his trusted safety partner Justin Simmons. Getting Jackson back in the fold was an important component in maintaining synergy at a position where failure can be catastrophic.

What makes Jackson unique is his previous experience playing both cornerback and safety. During nine seasons with the Texans, he was one of the most versatile defensive backs in the league. Playing multiple positions gave him valuable experience in diagnosing offensive alignments and learning to disrupt opposing receivers’ by getting into their routes.

“I actually enjoy kind of floating, around playing with a little bit of everywhere," Jackson said back when he signed with the Broncos in 2019.

With the Broncos' prized offseason additions — free-agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, and first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II — combined with veteran corner Bryce Callahan and the second-year Michael Ojemudia, the defense is set in the secondary. These additions should allow Jackson to focus all his energy on maximizing his ability at safety.

Jackson plays like a man without fear. Confident in his ability to diagnose plays and guide his teammates into the most advantaging positions, Jackson competes like every play could be his last. When he plays in the box, positioned to stop the run, his aggressiveness and physicality are a difference-maker.

“Throughout my career, I’ve just always been that type of guy—kind of get down in the line and be physical and tackle,” Jackson said in March of 2019. On third-and-short, running backs should be conscious of where he’s lined up or risk getting their bell rung.

The safety’s impact on the Broncos' defense last season was stellar. Even with the added weight of providing overwatch duties for the injury-ridden cornerback group, Pro Football Focus rated Jackson as the league’s fifth-best safety. Jackson finished 2020 with a career-high with 89 tackles, 67 solo, and one interception.

Jackson is also durable. He didn’t miss a snap the entire season. Combined with Simmons, the expectation remains that this Broncos duo will maintain its perch atop the list of the NFL's best safety tandems.

One skill that flies under the radar is Jackson’s negotiation skills. Last season during camp, he traded a snack with Coach Fangio for a veteran day off. Fangio said, “Kareem just begged me for a vet day, so I relented after he put a cupcake on my desk.”

Looks like the veteran safety understands how to use leverage in a lot of situations.

Despite never having earned all-star accolades, Jackson has had a standout career. He has earned the respect of the players and coaches around him. Yet, the reality is, the veteran has less playing time ahead of him than behind. To quote Rocky Balboa, “Time takes everybody out. It’s undefeated."

When Father Time comes calling, I suspect Jackson won't go down without a fight. Whether it’s battling against the Las Vegas Raiders with seconds left on the clock or advancing age, the vet will compete until the end.

The Broncos have prepared for life after Jackson by drafting Caden Sterns out of Texas and Jamar Johnson out of Indiana this past May. The two fifth-rounders will compete for playing time this year but make no mistake, Jackson's role on defense is unassailable barring injury.

Broncos fans, enjoy the moments of watching Jackson this season. The way he competes is what football is all about.

