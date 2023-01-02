Report: Broncos 'Reached Out' to Jim Harbaugh About HC Vacancy

Prior to Sunday's kickoff at Kansas City, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the Denver Broncos will be "ultra aggressive" in filling its head-coaching vacancy.

Sure enough, hours later, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio passed along word that Denver has "reached out" to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to "inform him" of their interest in his services.

This, after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claimed the Broncos are expected to "swing big" to land Nathaniel Hackett's successor and "have been doing homework" on Harbaugh.

Where there's smoke, there's often fire — and it doesn't sound far behind.

Annually among the most buzzed-about candidates, Harbaugh has collected a 132-52 overall record with the Wolverines, including four postseason wins and two Big Ten championships. He finished the 2022 campaign with a 13-1 mark following Saturday's 51-45 loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal contest.

Prior to landing in Ann Arbor, the 59-year-old spent four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers' HC, notably extending the career of quarterback Alex Smith while launching that of then-backup Colin Kaepernick. A former QB himself, Harbaugh went 49-22-1 in the Bay Area; the Niners made three consecutive NFC Championship Games and appeared in Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh entertained the thought of returning to the pros last offseason, interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings before inking a lucrative UM contract extension. Although he's since refuted further speculation, Harbaugh "has spoken wistfully about winning a Super Bowl, and his buyout is a mere $3 million," according to Florio.

The Broncos — anchored by the league's richest ownership group — reportedly will begin coaching interviews on Jan. 9, in what should be an all-enveloping search under new CEO Greg Penner.

"I will lead a thorough process with input from our other owners and from [General Manager] George [Paton], who I have confidence in as our general manager," Penner said in a Dec. 27 press conference. "This will be a crucial offseason for us across our football operations—that’s coaching, personnel and support staff. We’ve got to get this right."

