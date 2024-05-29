Broncos Rename Team HQ & Training Center, Announce Massive Construction Project
Centura Health Training Center has been renamed Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, the Denver Broncos announced on Wednesday. Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit is a reflection of several former Centura care sites, including St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, to the CommonSpirtit Health brand.
“Today marks the start of an exciting new era with Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit becoming the name of our current training facility and future state-of-the-art team headquarters,” Broncos President Damani Leech said via statement. “CommonSpirit has been a terrific healthcare partner for the Broncos over the last year not only with naming rights but working hand-in-hand with us on impactful community outreach.
“We’re also thrilled to share the groundbreaking for the new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit will take place after the preseason, allowing fans to get the same up-close view from training camp on the berm.”
To make sure there are no interruptions to the fan experience, the Broncos plan to wait until training camp and the preseason are in the books before officially breaking ground on the new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.
The Broncos will immediately integrate the new facility name with signage throughout the team's training facility and campus. That's also how the team's digital platforms, media partners, and traditional media outlets, including the NFL, will refer to the new training facility.
It's Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit starting right now and henceforth.
The Broncos plan to have the new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit completed in time for the 2026 season. The new digs will be "an inspirational, collaborative, and modern" headquarters for both the Broncos' football and business operations.
The new facility has been designed with player health and performance being the impetus, featuring 320,000 total square feet on a 26-acre campus and will include a new three-story main building to be attached to the already existing Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. In a matter of two years, the Walton/Penner ownership group has funded expensive stadium repairs and upgrades, hired a new head coach, drafted a new first-round quarterback, and now, a new name for a new training facility.
That's how you put your stamp on a multi-billion-dollar NFL franchise. All that's left is the turning over of a new leaf, and the Broncos climbing out of the NFL doldrums and returning back to the team's winning ways of the preceding 40 years.
