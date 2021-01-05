Rick Smith may return to where it all began for him as an NFL executive, albeit in a much different capacity.

Colorado Gazette columnist and longtime insider Woody Paige floated Smith as a candidate to replace now-former Broncos general manager John Elway, who relinquished the position on Monday.

According to Paige, the ex-Texans GM is "likely" to interview for Denver's new vacancy.

An assistant defensive backs coach with the Broncos from 1996-99, Smith moved upstairs in 2000, becoming the club's director of pro personnel. He held that job until 2006 when the Texans hired him to succeed Charley Casserly. And he held that job until 2012, upon promotion to executive vice president of football operations.

Under Smith's 12-year leadership, Houston logged its first winning season (2009) and captured four AFC South division titles (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016). He oversaw several blue-chip draft selections, including Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt, and DeAndre Hopkins. In total, Smith was responsible for 39 Pro Bowlers, largely through his best-player-available ideology.

"It's vitally important, in my opinion, to the success of consistent drafting to distinguish between need and value," he said in 2013. I think when you set your board, you set your board according to value and where you see it, players' abilities and capabilities to perform. If you can get a player at a corresponding value in a round that's a position of need… that's the ideal scenario and situation."

Smith resigned in 2017 while his wife battled breast cancer, ceding duties to since-fired Bill O'Brien. But the 50-year-old is ready to end the respite, which did not dampen his stock. Aside from the Broncos, Smith has been linked to GM openings in Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Detroit.

Denver will move quickly, Elway confirmed, to nail down its next czar. Two names have emerged as early front-runners: San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly — both of whom previously worked for the organization.

