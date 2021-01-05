SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Report: Former Texans GM Rick Smith 'Likely' to Interview for Broncos Job

Zack Kelberman

Rick Smith may return to where it all began for him as an NFL executive, albeit in a much different capacity.

Colorado Gazette columnist and longtime insider Woody Paige floated Smith as a candidate to replace now-former Broncos general manager John Elway, who relinquished the position on Monday.

According to Paige, the ex-Texans GM is "likely" to interview for Denver's new vacancy.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

An assistant defensive backs coach with the Broncos from 1996-99, Smith moved upstairs in 2000, becoming the club's director of pro personnel. He held that job until 2006 when the Texans hired him to succeed Charley Casserly. And he held that job until 2012, upon promotion to executive vice president of football operations.

Under Smith's 12-year leadership, Houston logged its first winning season (2009) and captured four AFC South division titles (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016). He oversaw several blue-chip draft selections, including Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt, and DeAndre Hopkins. In total, Smith was responsible for 39 Pro Bowlers, largely through his best-player-available ideology.

"It's vitally important, in my opinion, to the success of consistent drafting to distinguish between need and value," he said in 2013. I think when you set your board, you set your board according to value and where you see it, players' abilities and capabilities to perform. If you can get a player at a corresponding value in a round that's a position of need… that's the ideal scenario and situation."

Smith resigned in 2017 while his wife battled breast cancer, ceding duties to since-fired Bill O'Brien. But the 50-year-old is ready to end the respite, which did not dampen his stock. Aside from the Broncos, Smith has been linked to GM openings in Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Detroit.

Denver will move quickly, Elway confirmed, to nail down its next czar. Two names have emerged as early front-runners: San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly — both of whom previously worked for the organization.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 17

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LVvsDEN. Can the Broncos end this painful season with a divisional win?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

7 Winners, 2 Big-Time Losers in Broncos' 32-31 Loss to Raiders

The Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Raiders to close out the season. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

gregosb

3 Takeaways from Broncos' 32-31 Loss to Raiders That Could Echo Into Offseason

The Broncos snatched defeat from the jaws of victory... again.

Lance Sanderson

by

SpokaneBronco

'Generational Talents': Chubb Sounds Off on Broncos Keeping Von Miller & Shelby Harris

The Broncos have some big decisions to make this year.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1

Broncos Predicted to Draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields with First-Round Pick

Drew Lock might have serious competition in 2021.

Zack Kelberman

by

bobo1958

Shurmur Opens Up Reluctantly On Parting Message to Drew Lock Entering Offseason

What will the plan be for Drew Lock entering what could be the most important offseason of his career?

Chad Jensen

by

Gmancan03

John Elway Relinquishes GM Role, Will Make New Hire to Manage Personnel

John Elway just rocked the NFL world.

Chad Jensen

by

broncoseer

Report: Peyton Manning 'Unlikely' to be Candidate for Broncos' GM Opening

Is Peyton Manning going to get into the Broncos' GM race?

Chad Jensen

by

Opie13

Video Reveals Why Noah Fant Threw Ball at Raiders Coach

Noah Fant wasn't putting up with this Raiders coach.

Chad Jensen

by

AllColoradosportsuck

Broncos Urged to Fire Pat Shurmur, Hire Top Kyle Shanahan Assistant as OC

Here's an idea.

Zack Kelberman

by

MileHiJ