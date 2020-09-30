Broncos Rookie to Watch in Week 4: Michael Ojemudia | CB

With the Denver Broncos on a short week to take on the New York Jets, it's time to reveal the top rookie to watch in Week 4. For Week 3, that rookie to watch was wideout KJ Hamler, all because of the speed he brings to the table on offense.

Hamler has the chance to create mismatches and create confusion, which the Broncos didn't utilize vs. Tampa Bay, unfortunately. While he did have a few touches, he was largely left underutilized when he could have provided help to the life-deprived offense.

Early on, Hamler was given an end-around, which was stopped for a loss due to a missed block, and that was about the end of using his speed. That's a major failure on the Broncos offensive coaching staff.

Now for Week 3, Hamler can be used much in the same way, but after seeing him thrown to the side last week, I'm not comfortable saying he is the rookie to watch again vs. the Jets. Fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy could be a piece but he seems lost in his own head.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim played nine total snaps last week, while center Lloyd Cushenberry has played his way closer to getting benched. That really leaves just one rookie to really keep an eye on. That player is cornerback Michael Ojemudia.

In three games, Ojemudia has gotten close to two interceptions already. One was called back for a penalty and the other he dropped.

Ojemudia had a great game against Tampa Bay where he showed more awareness in the secondary and as a tackler. He used the boundary to help him, which is something that he struggled to do in the first two games.

Why is Ojemudia so key for the Broncos this week? I break it down in the video above.

