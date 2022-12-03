Broncos GM George Paton's Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023

There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson.

One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the Broncos' offensive line.

While the Broncos' trenchmen get more heat than they rightfully deserved in pass protection, as they're not a great unit, but quarterback Russell Wilson's faults highlight their mistakes. The Broncos' run blocking has been a much bigger issue for the offense, and if they want to try and salvage anything from Wilson, they have to get a dominant run game.

Throughout the 2022 offseason, rumors swirled around the Broncos looking to trade Dalton Risner, who is now set to be a free agent after the season. Tackles Calvin Anderson, Billy Turner, and Tom Compton were all signed to a one-year deal this past offseason. In addition, both Garett Bolles and Graham Glasgow have been rumored as potential, or even likely, cut candidates this offseason.

Of the offensive linemen to see serious action this season, that leaves Lloyd Cushenberry III and Quinn Meinerz. Neither has been great under O-line coach Butch Barry this season, so it's hard to feel comfortable about them starting in 2023. However, Denver should feel more comfortable with Meinerz because his flashes are so good, while Cushenberry's inconsistency is terrible.

The Broncos could realistically be looking at five new offensive line starters for 2023. Three or four seem more plausible, with Meinerz and Bolles being the two safer options. The Broncos don't want to create a hole in an already weak unit, which cutting Bolles would do, and that's why he's safer for the 2023 season.

So, focusing on fixing three spots on the offensive line makes Paton's job a little easier. Instead of having to find two starting tackles, he can look at finding one and a developmental guy to open up options with Bolles in the 2024 offseason.

Left guard, center, and right tackle. Those are the three positions to focus on for a starter. Let's examine the lay of the land at each spot in Denver and what options could be available.

Center

Luke Wattenberg was drafted to develop at center, and his few reps this season have revealed that he has a long way to go. Cushenberry should not be on the Broncos' roster come 2023, and if he is, then it should only be as a backup.

While Glasgow has played well this season, especially at center, he will not be back with the Broncos in 2023 on his current contract. His cap number is $14 million, and $11 million can be freed up by cutting him. Paton could look at extending Glasgow and lowering the cap hit that way, but more likely, he looks elsewhere.

There are plenty of center options in the 2023 NFL draft, with some prospects poised to possibly hear their name called within the first 50 picks. With the Broncos having one first-round selection in the top 50, center isn't what they should be looking at early.

Someone like Michigan's Olusegun Oluwatimi or Oregon's Alex Forsyth could make sense somewhere in the range of picks 75-150, where Denver has a few selections.

Ultimately, the center position should be one the Broncos look to solve with a veteran addition. Someone who can help take some pressure off the quarterback at the line of scrimmage. It's going to cost, but Paton should look to spend some here.

Cleveland's Ethan Pocic has been having a good year and is a free agent. Wilson would have familiarity with him, as Pocic snapped for him in Seattle. Pocic being 6-foot-6 could cause some problems, though.

Carolina's Bradley Bozeman and Chicago's Sam Mustipher have also played more than 50% of the offensive snaps at this point and have been having a solid season. So they could be one of those solid value signings for Paton to look at.

Left Guard

Compton and Turner wouldn't be terrible to bring back on a cheap deal to compete at guard and tackle. Both are good run blockers and have been throughout their careers.

If Paton is going to focus on improving the Broncos' run game up front, those are two re-signings that make sense. However, bringing back Compton and Turner shouldn't be the lone moves like they were for this year.

Like with the center position, Denver shouldn't look for a guard until later on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. Kansas State's Cooper Beebe has been flying under the radar, having a great year, as has SMU's Jaylon Thomas. Those are two options that stand out as later targets, as they're flying under the radar at the moment.

However, like with the center position, finding someone in free agency would be the better option. The interior offensive line has been the most problematic, and Denver can't afford to wait to develop younger options inside if it wants to try to recoup some of its sunk cost into Wilson.

Philadelphia's Isaac Seumalo will likely land a nice contract this offseason, which could put him out of Denver's price range. However, Baltimore's Ben Powers of Baltimore or Tennessee's Nate Davis could be solid value options later. Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins also makes sense as an option, especially if Paton gives head coach Nathaniel Hackett another chance.

Right Tackle

If the Broncos re-signed Turner and Compton, they could compete for right tackle. In addition, Cameron Fleming, who has exceeded expectations as a late addition No. 5 option at right tackle, would also be brought back. Again, those should not be the only moves Denver makes at right tackle.

While the free-agent market at tackle has many names, it will be costly. In addition, a lot of the options are players finally having a good campaign in a contract year, which should cause teams to be cautious. However, if Denver brought back the three mentioned above, then Paton should look at the draft for a couple more tackle additions.

If the Broncos don't and instead opt to start fresh, then Jack Conklin or Brandon Shell make sense. But, again, Denver will be hard-pressed to spend at tackle when cheaper, more valuable options are what to look for. That's also why re-signing Turner, Compton, and Fleming and then turning to the draft would be the best route to take.

There are plenty of options in the draft, and it is a position worth going after with the first-round pick. Unfortunately, offensive tackle is an expensive, premium position that Denver will have to be a little frugal with because of the Wilson extension. In 2017, Bolles was the last offensive tackle Denver drafted, and it's time to change that.

Ohio State's Paris Johnson is one of the top tackles in the class, and he has size, athleticism, and enough power to last at tackle. His teammate, Dawand Jones, has imposing size, standing at 6-foot-8 and over 350 pounds, but his value depends entirely on the run scheme Denver will be implementing.

Maryland's Jaelyn Duncan, Michigan's Ryan Hayes, Georgia's Broderick Jones, Tennessee's Darnell Wright, and Oklahoma's Anton Harrison are a few of the many top names in this tackle class. Denver should look at drafting two tackles next year, but with a limited amount of draft capital, that could be hard to do.

Bottom Line

Paton has a challenging task ahead of him. The GM's seat is getting hot after missing on the Hackett hire and getting terrible early returns on Wilson.

If Paton gets another chance, and botches the 2023 offseason, Denver could be looking for a new general manager in 2024.

