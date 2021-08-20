3 Musts for RB Royce Freeman to Make Broncos' Final Roster

As a 2018 third-round pick, what must Royce Freeman do in order to stick with the Broncos through his fourth season?

Royce Freeman is entering his fourth year with the Denver Broncos. His tenure in the Mile High City began on a positive note but soon changed after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in his rookie season, causing him to miss three games and giving way to Phillip Lindsey's rise.

After the Broncos drafted him in the third round out of Oregon, Freeman's career took a turn for the worst and has been lackluster, at best, since. Entering the 2021 campaign, it looked like he had one foot out the door as training camp began, but with the recent injuries in the running back room, Freeman has an opportunity in front of him but he'll need to capitalize.

Today, I'll break down what he must do to help solidify his spot on the roster.

Carry Over Momentum from Preseason Game 1

Freeman had a respectable showing in the Broncos' first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, racking up 33 yards on five carries (6.6 avg). On one, he rumbled for 18 yards and trucked a linebacker before he was ultimately taken down at the 5-yard line.

With Melvin Gordon III and Mike Boone sidelined due to injury, Freeman should see his carries increase significantly on Saturday vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Freeman will need to take full advantage of this opportunity if he hopes to remain on the roster.

His goal should be to average five yards per carry and find the end zone at least once. Averaging five yards not only reflects well on him, but it moves the chains and increases the opportunity for more carries. Look for Freeman to continue to run hard and be a handful for the defense to bring down.

Produce in Other Ways

Producing in the running game will help his case, but being a well-rounded and versatile player will definitely make it hard for the Broncos to part ways with him. In addition, Freeman will need to impress in pass protection, picking up the blitzes, and doing whatever it takes to help keep a clean pocket for Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater.

Freeman can also help his case as a fail-safe receiving threat out of the backfield. He has shown receiving ability in the past, totaling 43 receptions for 256 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 season. Receiving running backs can be a quarterback's best friend. Maybe not as a deep threat, but such a player can definitely be used for short gains and even break out gains of 20-plus yards from time to time.

Finally, the best way to find a spot on the roster is by being a productive member of the special teams unit. Players have made NFL careers out of being a critical component in special teams, such as former Broncos like Keith Burns, Kayvon Webster, and David Bruton.

Avoid Injury

Freeman will need to remain healthy to have any chance of staying on the team. An injury would likely spell the end of Freeman's time in Denver. An injury also diminishes any trade value he might hold and most likely ends up with him getting cut.

Bottom Line

Freeman will need a lot of hard work and a little luck to make this year's roster. Time will only tell if he is able to make the adjustments. Either way, we will find out if the Broncos decide to keep him around or send him packing in the coming weeks.

