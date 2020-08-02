Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos S Kareem Jackson Blasts NFL, Calls Pro Bowl, Top-100 Voting 'a Joke'

Chad Jensen

Kareem Jackson is a man who speaks his mind. Just last week, the Denver Broncos' 11th-year defensive back blasted Pro Football Focus for its NFL secondary rankings. 

Over the weekend, in defense of his safety partner Justin Simmons, Jackson took aim at the NFL — specifically, the league's Pro Bowl voting and Top 100 Players voting.

"Cmon man @NFL how the hell @jsimms1119 not make top 100?? I saw the safeties on that list and he better than all of them hands down!! Y’all gotta stop wit this clown sh*t smh. Pro bowl, top 100, etc all a joke," Jackson tweeted on Saturday. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jackson has a fair point. It's one many Broncos fans have made over recent years. 

Simmons established himself last season as a top-5 safety in the NFL. He was PFF's No. 2 overall graded safety and the Pro Bowl completely snubbed him. Simmons wasn't even an alternate. 

Jackson played at a Pro Bowl level last year himself, and while he didn't get the nod in the voting, he was voted an alternate. Meanwhile, Simmons garnered second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press. 

Fast forward to this summer, and as Jackson said, Simmons did not make the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list. He did, however, make the 'best of the rest' list, checking in as the No. 108 player overall *yawn*. 

Only two Broncos made the Top 100 list — Von Miller and Jurrell Casey. That left a quartet of deserving Broncos on the outside looking in, including Jackson, Simmons, Courtland Sutton, and Phillip Lindsay. 

Even though it might be justified, Jackson could be harboring some sour grapes at the Pro Bowl/Top 100 process. Entering the league as Houston's first-round pick back in 2010, Jackson has never earned a Pro Bowl nod. 

Last year was the closest he's ever gotten to all-star honors. And it came in his 10th season. Jackson's career hasn't always been smooth sailing, as he had a few forgettable years in Houston early on. But he's been one of the NFL's premier defensive backs for the last five years. 

Meanwhile, Simmons had established himself as a two-year starter entering the 2019 season. He'd shown tremendous talent and versatility over those years but didn't break into the stratosphere until last year. But when I say 'break into the stratosphere', Simmons did that and then some. 

How any objective process of voting (by the players) could leave Simmons off of the Top 100 list is mystifying. Considering that the NFL's formula for the Pro Bowl voting includes fan participation online, as well as coaches and player votes, it's a little easier to understand how he might be overlooked as a one-year wonder. 

But the players, who purportedly make up the entirety of the NFL's Top 100 voting, ought to know better. Jackson is right. 

All the Broncos safety duo can do is use the snubs as fuel and focus on making 2020 a breakout year so undeniable, no player, coach, or fan could leave either off the Pro Bowl voting, or the Top 100. Considering Vic Fangio's extremely safety-friendly scheme, it wouldn't surprise me to see both Jackson and Simmons garner individual accolades this coming season. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of 2020 Season

The Broncos will have to come up with a new plan at right tackle with Ja'Wuan James opting out.

Chad Jensen

by

Linebacker

Ja'Wuan James Releases Statement to Fans on why he Opted Out of 2020 Season

Ja'Wuan James knows that an unflattering "narrative" exists surrounding his name in the Mile High City. On the heels of his decision to opt-out of the 2020 season, that "narrative" is likely to intensify.

Chad Jensen

by

Wyobronco

Broncos' 2020 Salary Cap Implications of Ja'Wuan James' Opt-Out Revealed

The Broncos have now had two players opt-out of the 2020 season. What does it mean for the salary cap?

BobMorris

by

Gandalf the orange

Broncos Activate OT Elijah Wilkinson & Rookie OG Netane Muti Off Injured Lists

The Broncos responded to Ja'Wuan James' opt-out by activating two offensive linemen who opened camp on injured list.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

Broncos Release Veteran TE Jeff Heuerman

The Broncos have moved on from Jeff Heuerman.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Drew Lock Explains why he Held Back his Personality as a Rookie Last Year

Drew Lock kept his head down as a rookie early on. On Friday, he explained why.

Chad Jensen

by

Vertcal Stripes

Ja'Wuan James' Opt-Out Another Example of Broncos' Right Tackle Curse

Ja'Wuan James opted out of the 2020 season, which punctuates the latest evidence of the Broncos' ongoing curse at right tackle.

Luke Patterson

by

broncofan55555

Drew Lock Explains the Unique Challenges of Bonding with Broncos Rookie WRs, Building Chemistry

Drew Lock is trying to get on the same page with his new wide receivers. But the pandemic has complicated it.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Broncos Join Kareem Jackson in Blasting PFF for Questionable Take

Pro Football Focus didn't just garner derision from a player but from the team as well.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Juwann Winfree | WR

Juwann Winfree arrived in Denver with relatively high expectations despite being a late-round rookie. He didn't live up to them and with all the new faces at wide receiver, what does that mean for his 2020 outlook?

Erick Trickel

by

broncofan55555