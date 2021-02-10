Broncos Revealed as Top Contender to Land 8x Pro Bowl QB

Another superstar NFL quarterback could be coming to the trade block, one arguably elite-r than the apple of Broncos Country's collective eye, Deshaun Watson.

In the wake of Russell Wilson's apparent unhappiness with the Seattle Seahawks, paired with a report that teams recently inquired about his availability, Denver has been given the fifth-best odds (+1000) of striking an unprecedently blockbuster trade for the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller.

The Las Vegas Raiders (+300) are considered the odds-on favorite to acquire Wilson from Seattle, according to SportsBetting.ag. Other contenders include the Dallas Cowboys (+600), Jacksonville Jaguars (+700), Washington Football Team (+800), and San Francisco 49ers (+900).

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wilson's disgruntlement stems from the Seahawks' sheer inability to protect him, a longstanding issue for the perennial championship contender. The eight-time Pro Bowler was sacked 47 times last season, the third-highest mark in the NFL behind Carson Wentz (50) and Watson (49) — both of whom are also the subject of intense trade speculation, with the former likely to be dealt in the coming days.

Outwardly critical in an uncharacteristic moment, Wilson complained that "I'm frustrated with getting hit too much," while pining to be involved in personnel matters going forward, prefacing the remarks by insisting "I love playing for the Seahawks."

"The reality is that I think it's frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that's the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it's part of the job," he said Tuesday, via NFL.com.

"I've definitely been hit -- I've been sacked almost 400 times. We got to get better. I got to find ways to get better, too. Just continue to try and find that. As we continue to go along the process and I think about my career and what I want to be able to do, it always starts up front, offensively and defensively. It always does. I'm grateful for the time I've been able to put in every day to the process. I love this game. I came to play this game to win championships.

"I'm frustrated with getting hit too much."

That much the Broncos can offer Wilson: a safer pocket from which to operate. Incumbent QB Drew Lock was sacked only 19 times across 13 games, with backup Jeff Driskel absorbing an additional 11 sacks over three appearances. The front-five is buoyed by should-be Pro Bowl left tackle Garett Bolles, the league's 19th-highest-rated player in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, and who's better than anyone the Seahawks trotted out.

But for the same reasons that a Watson trade is so improbable, don't hold your breath expecting Russ to cook in the Mile High City. This swap would require a literal treasure trove of draft picks and players, the likes of which the sport's never seen. And, on top of that, there's the matter of Wilson's $140 million contract, which expires after 2023, his age-35 campaign.

If you're a betting individual, put money on Wilson remaining with the Seahawks and the Broncos looking elsewhere to solidify the position.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle