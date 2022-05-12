If nothing else, fans can count on the NFL to exploit every dramatic component of the game to extract its maximum value. Broncos Country has been pining for a juicy season-opener and the NFL obliged.

It's going to be Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

As former AFC West rivals, before the Seahawks were bussed to the NFC, the Broncos currently hold a 35-21 record all-time vs. Seattle. That's cool and all, but there's one component to this game that makes it must-watch television for any and all football fans.

Russell Wilson will debut as a Bronco against his former team of 10 years. Wilson was Seattle's third-round draft pick back in 2012 and led the team to a Super Bowl victory (over the Broncos) the following season. Wilson's Seahawks came inches from joining the elite club of back-to-back World Champions but a poor coaching decision saw the New England Patriots emerge victorious in Super Bowl XLVIV.

As a Seahawk, Wilson earned nine Pro Bowl nods and his team only missed the playoffs twice with him as the starter. He's as consistent as the day is long and dynamic.

One element that could super-charge Denver's Week 1 tilt with Seattle is Drew Lock. Signs point to the Seahawks rolling with Geno Smith as the starter to open this season but if Lock out-guns him in training camp, he'd be facing his former team in his first career start in Seattle.

Then there's Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. The storylines are juicy and they're endless. There are rumors that the Broncos will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this season.

Combine that with news of Denver playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and a Christmas Day tilt vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and it's safe to say the Broncos are back in the national spotlight, thanks to the arrival of a bonafide franchise quarterback.

We'll find out what else the NFL has in store for the Broncos when the full regular-season schedule is unveiled at 6 pm MDT on NFL Network.

