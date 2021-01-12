Broncos Holding Two Second Interviews With Finalist GM Candidates Tuesday

The Denver Broncos completed their first wave of interviews for the team's general manager opening over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Broncos will hold two second interviews with the candidates the GM hiring committee ostensibly covets most.

The hiring committee includes president of football operations John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis, head coach Vic Fangio, and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth. The two second-wave interviews will be with Minnesota's assistant GM George Paton and New Orleans' assistant GM Terry Fontenot.

9NEWS' Mike Klis broke the news and revealed that Paton's interview will be in-person — potentially a slight leg up.

"Broncos GM search heats up today. Per source, Minnesota assistant GM George Paton is flying to Denver for in-person interview with team. Also, Terry Fontenot, who can't do in-person interview because his Saints in playoffs, will have virtual interview with team. Second interview for both," Klis tweeted.

Klis warned not to sleep on Chicago's assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly but it seems the Broncos are homing in on Paton and Fontenot. Paton is 51 years old and has sat closest to the "big chair" in Minnesota while Fontenot is 40 and has worked his way up within the Saints organization, starting as a scout 18 years ago.

It still feels like the stars are aligning for Paton, and not just because his second interview will be in-person. Paton is also available to start now, whereas, Fontenot wouldn't be able to hit the ground running until after the Saints exit the playoffs, and Paton also happens to be arguably the most qualified candidate.

However, Ellis said a week ago that diversity in the Broncos' front office and hiring a Black GM would be a "very important" priority for the hiring committee. Don't be surprised if somehow the Broncos land Paton as GM and perhaps find a way to coax Kelly out of Chicago to replace the retired Matt Russell as director of player personnel — which would be a step up promotion-wise and in pay, ostensibly.

Stay tuned.

