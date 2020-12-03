The Denver Broncos are cautiously optimistic that starting defensive end Shelby Harris will suit up on Sunday Night Football.

“Shelby, we're hoping will be back. He's going to practice on a limited basis today and we'll see how he does," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday. "Obviously, he's been out four weeks I believe. His conditioning level and just getting back to the football swing of things—we’re going to have to keep an eye on him this week.“

Harris has been parked on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 4, forced to miss games against the Falcons, Raiders, Dolphins, and Saints — one win and three losses. His season hit pause at an inopportune time as the sixth-year veteran had been functioning as Denver's best defensive lineman with 15 solo tackles (four tackles for loss), eight quarterback hits, three pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across seven appearances (293 snaps).

The absence of Harris, an impending unrestricted free agent in 2021, has coincided with the loss of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who tested positive for the virus last month and largely remains away from the team.

"Ed has come back on part-time basis. He was in all of our meetings as the entire NFL yesterday was virtual staff meetings. He took part in most of that, he's been in here today," Fangio said Wednesday. "Probably won't see him on the practice field for the entire time, if at all, but we're kind of taking it day by day and trying to increase his workload as we go and as he sees fit in how he's feeling.”

Fangio added that "it's possible" Donatell, 63, returns to the coaching booth for Denver's Week 13 showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Harris' status, meanwhile, appears contingent on his practice availability; limited sessions on Thursday and Friday would put him on track to play.

