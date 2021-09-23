Broncos Sign New OLB After Bradley Chubb Injury

Aaron Patrick couldn't beat 'em, but he joined 'em anyway.

The Broncos signed Patrick, a first-year outside linebacker, off the Jaguars' practice squad on Thursday, days after Denver defeated Jacksonville in its Week 2 matchup.

Patrick's acquisition was confirmed by his agent, Lamont Smith.

The Broncos waived running back Nate McCrary in a corresponding roster move, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post.

A former high school kicker, Patrick entered the NFL as a 2020 undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound 'backer finished his rookie campaign on the Jaguars' practice squad. He was waived at final cuts last month after tallying six tackles and one sack during the preseason.

Patrick, 24, finished his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky with 27.5 sacks, second-most in school history. He concluded his redshirt senior campaign for the Hilltoppers with 16.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception, earning FCS first-team All-American honors in 2019.

Added to Denver's active roster, Patrick will slot in as depth behind Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Andre Mintze following starting OLB Bradley Chubb's arthroscopic ankle surgery. Chubb, moved to injured reserve on Wednesday, is projected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The team on Wednesday also signed OLB Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad.

