Transaction Tuesday.

That's what is has become known as since George Paton took over general manager duties for the Denver Broncos. Tuesday is the day in the NFL regular-season week in which teams typically announce any roster moves because that's when the waiver wire resolves from the week prior.

Paton, however, has been particularly active on Tuesdays since arriving in the Broncos' front office in his pursuit of a roster in his image. Churning the bottom of the roster, particularly the practice squad, has become Paton's M.O.

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced the signing of offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and running back Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Robinson.

Ealy is a 6-foot-6, 321-pound rookie tackle out of Oklahoma. He did not hear his name called in the NFL draft but signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a college free agent in May.

Ealy has some bonafides as a former two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection. If Broncos' O-line coach Mike Munchak can work some magic, who knows what Ealy might become.

This move comes in the wake of Denver's swing tackle Calvin Anderson going down with an injury on Sunday that head coach Vic Fangio qualified as one that'll cost him some time. The team hopes that starting left tackle Garett Bolles will return from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week while his counterpart, Bobby Massie, has a good shot to return to the lineup, too.

Whyte is a 5-foot-10, 204-pound back out of Florida Atlantic now playing in his second NFL season. He has appeared in six regular-season games totaling 24 carries for 122 yards (5.1 avg.), to go along with 14 kickoff returns for 264 yards (18.9 avg.), since entering the league as a Chicago Bears' seventh-round draft pick in 2019.

This season, Whyte has competed on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. I'm not sure what Paton's motivation is in signing Whyte but it could be a move based on the player's return ability.

