Broncos Land Former NFL Team Leading Tackler

Suddenly, the Denver Broncos have a logjam at inside linebacker — three players presumably competing for two starting spots.

After re-signing in-house free agent Josey Jewell, the Denver Broncos added former Philadelphia Eagles LB Alex Singleton on a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. Singleton received $1.1 million fully guaranteed and $750,000 in undisclosed incentives, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Though far from a household name, Singleton carved out a niche for himself with the Eagles, leading the club in tackles each of the last two seasons. In 2021, he notched 137 combined stops, 11th-most among all NFL defenders, while contributing four pass deflections, one interception, and a touchdown across 720 (68%) defensive snaps.

Prior to his time in Philly, the Montana State product — a 2015 undrafted free agent who bounced around on the Seahawks', Patriots', and Vikings' practice squads — spent three years with the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders, twice earning All-Star honors and the recipient of the 2017 Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

In Denver, entering his age-28 campaign, Singleton is expected to see significant duty under rookie defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, perhaps significant enough to overtake 2021 third-round pick Baron Browning.

Jewell, who inked a two-year, $11 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed, is essentially locked into a starting job. The Broncos also are returning first-year ILB Jonas Griffth, to whom they extended an exclusive-rights free-agent tender.

