Skip to main content

Broncos Bring Back Cameron Fleming to Compete for RT Job

Fleming started four games for Denver last season.

The Denver Broncos executed a notable transaction on the first day of training camp, re-signing offensive tackle Cameron Fleming to an undisclosed contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Kadofi Wright was waived in a corresponding roster move.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fleming, 30 (in September), notched four starts for Denver across 285 offensive snaps last season, earning a 71.7 overall blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound vet arrived in the Mile High City following previous stints with the Giants (2020), Cowboys (2018-19), and Patriots (2014-17).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Fleming is expected to compete for the Broncos' starting right tackle position, joining a four-way field that includes Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, and Tom Compton. Fleming's return comes one day after the club placed Turner on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a nagging knee ailment.

“Offensive line is very, very interesting," new head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Tuesday. "I look at my past couple seasons with the Green Bay Packers. You go in with that starting five, but you’re going to need everybody. The more flexibility you have—I think [General Manager] George [Paton] has done an amazing job of bringing in guys that can play multiple positions. For us, we train them all over the place because you never know what’s going to happen. When you look at Day 1 starting five compared to Week 17, you don’t know what it’s going to be like, but you have to be sure everybody is prepared and can play together."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_17354927 [photoutils.com]
News

Broncos Bring Back Cameron Fleming to Compete for RT Job

By Zack Kelberman10 seconds ago
Christopher Allen
News

Broncos Place UDFA OLB Christopher Allen on NFI List

By Zack Kelberman14 hours ago
Von Miller, Noah Fant
News

Von Miller Clarifies the Drama, Rumors Surrounding Botched 2021 Broncos Halloween Party

By Keith Cummings16 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Bless Austin (38) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Broncos Player Profile: Bless Austin #38 | CB

By Erick Trickel20 hours ago
Randy Gregory
News

Broncos Place OLB Randy Gregory, WR KJ Hamler, OT Billy Turner on PUP List

By Thomas Hall22 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos' Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Projection

By Erick TrickelJul 26, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (39) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Broncos Player Profile: Donnie Lewis Jr #39 | CB

By Erick TrickelJul 25, 2022 11:26 PM EDT
Bradley Chubb, Frank Clark, Joey Bosa, Maxx Crosby
News

Broncos' Defensive Position Groups Ranked vs. AFC West Rivals

By Brennan GroseJul 25, 2022 9:42 PM EDT
Russell Wilson
News

Russell Wilson Rallies Broncos Teammates, Fans with Pre-Training Camp Message

By Chad JensenJul 25, 2022 6:56 PM EDT