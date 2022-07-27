Broncos Bring Back Cameron Fleming to Compete for RT Job

The Denver Broncos executed a notable transaction on the first day of training camp, re-signing offensive tackle Cameron Fleming to an undisclosed contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Kadofi Wright was waived in a corresponding roster move.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fleming, 30 (in September), notched four starts for Denver across 285 offensive snaps last season, earning a 71.7 overall blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound vet arrived in the Mile High City following previous stints with the Giants (2020), Cowboys (2018-19), and Patriots (2014-17).

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Fleming is expected to compete for the Broncos' starting right tackle position, joining a four-way field that includes Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, and Tom Compton. Fleming's return comes one day after the club placed Turner on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a nagging knee ailment.

“Offensive line is very, very interesting," new head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Tuesday. "I look at my past couple seasons with the Green Bay Packers. You go in with that starting five, but you’re going to need everybody. The more flexibility you have—I think [General Manager] George [Paton] has done an amazing job of bringing in guys that can play multiple positions. For us, we train them all over the place because you never know what’s going to happen. When you look at Day 1 starting five compared to Week 17, you don’t know what it’s going to be like, but you have to be sure everybody is prepared and can play together."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!