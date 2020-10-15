Broncos Sign DB Chris Cooper to Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos' practice squad has seen some comings and goings this week. The Arizona Cardinals signed rush linebacker Isaiah Irving off Denver's practice squad, which was timely because it came on the heels of the Broncos signing a cornerback.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that veteran defensive back Chris Cooper had been signed to the practice squad. Cooper joins Kevin Toliver as practice-squad defensive backs for Vic Fangio.

Cooper is a 5-foot-10, 200-pounds second-year player from Stony Brook University. He spent some time on the Falcons' active roster in 2019 after trying to carve a place out for himself in the NFL on practice squads of Atlanta (2019), the Kansas City Chiefs (2018) and Cincinnati Bengals (2018).

Cooper went undrafted in 2018, entering the league as a college free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 where he would go on to compete with through training camp as a rookie.

Not to be confused with offensive line assistant coach Chris Kuper, who was also a guard for Denver from 2006-13 (different spelling and all), the defensive back Cooper (with a 'C') enters a fortuitous position.

Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson are locked in as the starting safeties in Denver, with Trey Marshall as the clear No. 3. But behind those three, it's pretty wide-open, with the likes of Duke Dawson, P.J. Locke — and now Cooper — rounding out the group.

Safeties have traditionally thrived under the guiding hand of Coach Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell — a long-time secondary coach. For now, Cooper will have to get in where he fits in but landing in Denver could be a nice turning point for his career if he can impress his new coaches.

