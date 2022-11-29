Report: Broncos Ink CB Lamar Jackson to Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos have acquired Lamar Jackson ahead of their Week 12 road game at Baltimore. No, not that Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' superstar quarterback.

This Lamar Jackson, whom Denver reportedly signed to its practice squad Tuesday, is a third-year former undrafted free agent cornerback who's made 26 solo tackles and two pass deflections across 19 NFL games — 14 with the New York Jets (2020-21), five with the Chicago Bears (2022).

A high school QB, coincidentally enough, Jackson played full-time defensive back at Nebraska, where he recorded five interceptions and broke up 22 passes over 35 starts, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors as a 2019 senior. He also was named the Cornhuskers' Defensive MVP during his final season in Lincoln.

Jackson tested well at the 2020 Scouting Combine, measuring 6-foot-2, 208 pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms, a 4.58-second forty, and a 36.5-inch vertical.

Per his Field Level Media pre-draft profile: "A long-levered press corner, Jackson has the height, arm length, physicality and awareness of the ball in flight to project as an NFL starter. Often gets a strong initial jab on receivers to disrupt their release but doesn’t rely on it, showing the lateral agility for side-shuffling as well as the pitter-pat backpedal to keep opponents guessing. He loses a half-step in his transition but accelerates smoothly once his hips turn, possessing good speed to handle outside duties deep downfield. He is an accomplished blitzer as well."

Jackson, 24, is the third CB to be stashed on the Broncos' taxi squad, joining rookies Faion Hicks and JaQuan McMillian.

