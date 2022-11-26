What comes next for the Denver Broncos in life without running back Melvin Gordon III? The tip of the spear will be Latavius Murray, complemented by Marlon Mack, and Devine Ozigbo.

On Saturday, the Broncos opted to make Ozigbo a permanent member of the squad, signing him off the practice squad to the active roster. The team also elevated practice-squadders Brandon Johnson and Faion Hicks — a wide receiver and cornerback — to the gameday roster for Week 12's road bout at the Carolina Panthers.

Ozigbo is a fourth-year player who joined the Broncos off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints back in August. He's appeared in 23 NFL games.

Dressing for two games this season, Ozibgo carried the ball once in Week 5 for two yards and received a total of two snaps. That came in the immediate aftermath of the Javonte Williams injury before the Broncos had gotten Latavius Murray up to speed.

It's not too late to get your Broncos-Panthers tickets. Be sure you're there with SI Tickets!

The Broncos' rushing offense is in the doldrums, averaging 102.6 yards per game (25th). With 318 yards, Gordon still leads the Broncos in rushing this season, with Murray at No. 2 with 209. Murray leads all Broncos running backs on the season with three touchdowns.

As for Johnson, he's an undrafted rookie who shined in training camp, cruising to a spot on the 53-man roster before suffering an injury that derailed all momentum in the preseason. The Broncos waived him, but he was re-signed to the practice squad on October 18. Johnson made his Broncos debut in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, receiving 22 offensive snaps and catching one of two targets for two yards.

Hicks was Denver's seventh-round draft pick this year out of Wisconsin. He's lived on the practice squad this season.

The Broncos faced the Panthers on Sunday with an 11 am MDT kickoff in Carolina.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!