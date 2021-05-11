Sports Illustrated home
Report: Broncos Sign Former Packers OT Ryan Pope

A new face along the offensive line.
Author:
Publish date:

If Aaron Rodgers indeed joins the Denver Broncos, the reigning MVP quarterback will immediately spot a familiar face.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos agreed to terms Tuesday with former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Ryan Pope on an undisclosed contract, pending a physical.

Pope broke into the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. He's since bounced around to several organizations, including the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Packers. The 24-year-old has yet to take a regular-season snap.

A massive 6-foot-7, 315 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms and the ability to play left or right tackle, Pope was considered a "draft-and-stash" prospect who drew comparisons to former Ravens OT Greg Senat.

"What he lacks in finished blocks on tape, he makes up for with natural size and power," NFL draft expert Matt Miller noted in his 2019 scouting report. "Pope needs work on his overall footwork and base technique, but there's enough here to spend time working with him."

Pope will provide Denver a modicum of insurance after the team lost starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James to an Achilles' injury. For now, he'll slide in behind fill-in Calvin Anderson and ahead of rookie UDFA Drew Himmelman.

Another insurance-type signing is expected as the Broncos on Wednesday are slated to host a variety of free-agent tackles — Dennis Kelly, Cameron Fleming and Bobby Massie among them — Pelissero reported.

