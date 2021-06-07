Report: Broncos Sign Experienced Former Texans LB

The Denver Broncos executed a roster move Monday as the third batch of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) got underway.

Per NFL transactions insider Aaron Wilson, the Broncos signed former Stanford and Houston Texans linebacker Peter Kalambayi to an undisclosed contract.

Kalambayi (6-3, 254) entered the NFL as a 2018 sixth-round pick, chosen by the Texans. Although he's yet to log a regular-season start, the Stanford product has appeared in 41 games and collected 33 tackles, including 17 solo stops, primarily on special teams.

Kalambayi, more notably, was a four-year contributor at Stanford from 2014-17. He made 116 solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and one interception for the Cardinal.

"A bit of a workout warrior," according to NFL draft expert Matt Miller, Kalambayi drew pre-draft comparisons to ex-Broncos LB Stansly Maponga after posting a 4.57-second forty time at the league's Scouting Combine.

"Peter Kalambayi never looked as good at Stanford as he did at the combine," Miller wrote in 2018. "That should be a red flag for teams, but if they believe his 2014 tape is indicative of his potential, then he's worth taking a flier on late in the draft."



Turning 26 later this month, Kalambayi projects as a camp body in Denver, which is set at both outside (Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper) and inside (Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Baron Browning, Justin Strnad) linebacker entering the 2021 campaign.

