Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Air Force DL Jordan Jackson to Future Contract

Make that 10 reserve/future contracts doled out by the Denver Broncos, who on Tuesday reportedly signed former Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the NFL initially disapproved the deal over a "minor procedural roster maneuver." The team corrected the issue and Jackson officially put pen to paper.

Jackson, 24, was a 2022 sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints who spent the entire regular season on the practice squad. He appeared in two preseason games, logging two assisted tackles.

The 6-foot-4, 294-pound defender was a three-year collegiate contributor, finishing with 65 solo tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss, 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Jackson earned second-team All-Mountain West honors in 2021, his redshirt senior campaign.

"High-motor tweener with some intriguing physical traits, but a lack of consistency at both defensive end and defensive tackle," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted in his pre-draft scouting profile. "Jackson is at his best when he's chasing down the line or attacking the pocket with a secondary rush fueled by hustle. His lean lower half and lack of knee-bend might always be culprits in holding the point of attack, but his snap quickness gives him a shot in a one-gapping scheme. Lateral quickness and active hands give him some life as an interior rusher, but he needs to upgrade his skill set if he wants to become more than a practice squad candidate."

The Broncos previously inked nine players to future pacts: running back Tyreik McAllister, wide receiver Victor Bolden, offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Hunter Thedford, linebackers Wyatt Ray and Ray Wilborn, and defensive backs Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood, and Devon Key.

