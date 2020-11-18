SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos Sign Ex-Bucs TE Jordan Leggett to Practice Squad

Zack Kelberman

The Denver Broncos added to its stable of tight ends, signing former New York Jets starter Jordan Leggett to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Leggett entered the NFL with the Jets as a 2017 fifth-round draft pick. His rookie campaign was a wash due to knee surgery, but he was a 15-game contributor — starting four games — the following year, making 14 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. New York waived Leggett in May 2019.

He was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he'd spend the 2019 regular season (but did not record a catch), bouncing between the active roster and practice squad. Leggett inked a reserve/future contract in December 2019 and was waived by the Bucs this past July.

Leggett (6-5, 258) played collegiately at Clemson where he totaled 112 receptions for 1,598 yards and 18 TDs across 44 career games from 2013-16. Because of his size and dual-threat ability as a willing blocker and adept pass-catcher, he was likened to former Titans star TE Delanie Walker during the pre-draft process

"A prototypical tight end, Jordan Leggett has NFL size and produced well in an offense that asked him to be a blocker and a receiver," Bleacher Report analyst Matt Miller wrote in 2017. "A natural receiver, Leggett routinely makes grabs in traffic and is able to pull the ball in away from his frame. He uses his length well and has massive (10 ⅜”) hands. When Leggett is dialed in, he can be a tremendous threat up the seam and in the red zone. He gets his head around quickly to locate the ball and uses his frame and length to maneuver to the ball. Leggett moved all around the Clemson offense and is ready to step into an NFL scheme thanks to his versatility."

Leggett becomes the second TE to land on Denver's practice team, joining Troy Fumagalli, a 2018 fifth-round selection whom the club brought back earlier this month after rookie Albert Okwuegbunam was lost to a season-ending ACL injury.

The Broncos are carrying just two TEs on the 53-man roster: Noah Fant and Nick Vannett. It's likely that Fumagalli is elevated for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins.

