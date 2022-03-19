Broncos Sign Veteran Backup QB Josh Johnson

The Denver Broncos added another body to its remodeled quarterback room, signing veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

"Congrats @Head8cke and @Broncos your getting a great player and person!" Johnson's agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed via Twitter.

Johnson, 36 (in May), is as well-traveled as well-traveled gets; Denver will be the 14th NFL city he's called home since entering the league as a 2008 fifth-round draft pick out of small-school San Diego.

Johnson began his 2021 campaign with the New York Jets and ended it with the Baltimore Ravens. He made four appearances altogether, throwing for 638 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound signal-caller has started nine games in his career, compiling a 1-8 record.

Johnson is expected to battle fourth-year pro Brett Rypien for the backup job behind new Broncos starter Russell Wilson, who missed three games last season due to a throwing-hand injury. His arrival — which comes after Drew Lock was traded to Seattle and Teddy Bridgewater joined the Dolphins in free agency — perhaps signals that Denver doesn't intend to select a QB in next month's draft.

He's the fifth offensive player acquired by the Broncos this offseason, joining Wilson, offensive linemen Tom Compton and Ben Braden, and tight end Eric Tomlinson.

