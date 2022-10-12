Broncos Sign New Long Snapper with Bobenmoyer Sidelined

Among the latest entrants to the Denver Broncos' laundry list of injuries is long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who suffered a hand ailment in last week's loss to the Colts and was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games.

"That was something that came out of left field after the game, losing ‘Bob,'" head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. "So we need to find one and he has to get in there and get going. But yeah, he needs to long snap for a little bit. It's definitely a unique position.”

Indeed, the Broncos found Bobenmoyer's replacement, signing former Arizona State deep-snapper Mitchell Fraboni to the practice squad, from which he's likely to be promoted ahead of Monday's divisional road showdown at Los Angeles.

The team is also expected to add LS Joe Fortunato to the taxi squad, per 9News' Mike Klis, creating a competition "to see who gets elevated for game vs Chargers."

Fraboni is a former undrafted free agent whose resume includes a brief 2021 stint with the Houston Texans. In February, the 25-year-old was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the upstart United States Football League.

Fraboni (6-2, 223) played collegiately at Arizona State, moonlighting as a defensive end in addition to long-snapping duties.

"Athletic, accurate long snapper that’s not afraid to get down the field and make plays on special teams," reads his Sun Devils bio.

A 37-consecutive-game starter, Bobenmoyer is yet another loss for a decimated Denver squad that will head west without — among others — left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby, both of whom were sent to season-ending IR on Monday.

“First and foremost, I think [General Manager] George [Paton], ‘Mouge’ (Assistant General Manager Darren Mougey), all those guys have done a great job managing the roster," Hackett said. "It has definitely been a juggling act, because of all the different changes that we've had. It's part of football. There are those football injuries that happen in the games that you really can't control. There's a lot of other things that we're going to continually do to try to make sure that the guys are healthy and ready to go throughout the season. We still have 12 games left. It's a great opportunity for guys that need to step in and to be able to play at a high level. So we're excited to see them.”

